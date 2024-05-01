The Sports Report: Star of Tuesday’s Dodgers-Diamondbacks game? A beekeeper

A swarm of bees gather on the net behind home plate in Arizona, delaying the start of the Dodger game.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: About 10 minutes before first pitch at Chase Field on Tuesday night, the ballpark’s vice president of operations, Mike Rock, received a call from a colleague.

The wrong kind of buzz had overtaken the stadium.

“We have bees landing on the net right behind home plate.”

“How many?” he asked.

“Hundreds. No wait, thousands!”

Rock immediately jumped into action.

“I knew we had a problem,” he said.

Indeed, with a swarm of bees wrapped around the top of the protective screen behind home plate, the start of Tuesday’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and visiting Dodgers — a 4-3 extra-innings Diamondbacks win decided on Christian Walker’s walk-off two-run homer in the 10th — was delayed by almost two hours, as Rock and his staff scrambled to call in a bee removal expert to the stadium.

Walker Buehler looks sharper in probably last minor league rehab start

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

LAKERS

From Dylan Hernández: LeBron James raised the microphone to his face.

“Ummm,” he started.

James smiled and looked at me.

“I’m not going to answer that,” he said.

James nodded.

“Appreciate it,” he said, still smiling.

With that, he walked off the dais.

The question I asked that James declined to answer: Did he have any thoughts on Monday night that he might have played his last game for the Lakers?

The Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs, a 108-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series, sending them into an offseason of uncertainty.

The most critical of these questions pertains to the 39-year-old James, who can decline his $51.4-million option for next season.

When James gave his non-answer after the game, he sounded as if he were negotiating with the Lakers, but this wasn’t about money. The financial parameters for his anticipated return are already set: The most the Lakers can offer him is $162 million over three years.

This is about influence.

He wants better players around him. He has asked for that in the past, and he indirectly asked for that again when replying to a question about whether he gained confidence in the team based on its improved form late in the regular season, as well as in the series against the Nuggets.

How LeBron James, Darvin Ham and the Lakers reached a critical offseason crossroads

Why the Lakers lost their last timeout despite successful challenge against Nuggets

CLIPPERS

From Broderick Turner: The score was tied 98-98 late in the fourth quarter Sunday, the Clippers’ once seemingly insurmountable 31-point lead over the Dallas Mavericks gone, when James Harden passed the ball to Terance Mann for a three-pointer that he missed.

As the Clippers retreated on defense, coach Tyronn Lue yelled at Harden above the deafening roar inside American Airlines Center.

“Shoot the floater. Shoot the floater,” Lue hollered to Harden.

The message was clear to Harden that he’s one of the Clippers’ main stars, and that with Kawhi Leonard out for Game 4 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series Sunday because of right knee inflammation that Harden must carry more of the burden if they were going to win.

Point made.

“After that, he made five straight floaters,” Lue said Tuesday before the Clippers’ practice ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena. “I mean, it was open the first time. He said, ‘Facts! Fact!’ or whatever that means. Then he came and made five in a row. But it was there. It’s there.”

