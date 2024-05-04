The Sports Report: What’s next for the Clippers after Game 6 loss?

Norman Powell drives to the basket in front of Dallas forward Maxi Kleber and guard Dante Exum in the first half.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

From Broderick Turner: Steve Ballmer leaned over from his baseline seat and shook hands with a reporter walking by, the Clippers owner appearing somber after watching his team get eliminated from the playoffs with a 114-101 loss in Game 6 to the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Arena.

A few minutes later, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said Ballmer walked into the team’s locker room and spoke to the players.

Along with president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, Ballmer has a lot of decisions to make about the future of the franchise as it prepares to move into its new arena, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, next season.

Advertisement

Most of the questions will center on the health of Kawhi Leonard, contract extensions for Paul George and Lue and whether the Clippers re-sign James Harden.

So, Ballmer’s decision to talk to players after their season-ending loss meant “a lot” to the team, Lue said.

“You have the seventh, eighth richest man in the world and he’s a real fan. Like, he’s a real fan. Like, he treats us like family,” Lue said. “He actually genuinely cares about each individual and we’ve seen that time and time again. So, when you have an owner that really respects who you are, not as a basketball player, but a person and who you are, that means a lot. Not just putting you on a basketball court and saying, ‘OK, you work for me.’ Like, he really genuinely cares about each individual. He cares about the wins. He’s fired up. He’s passionate about it. And, so, that’s what I love the most about Mr. Ballmer. He treats everyone as equals.”

The Clippers again had to play without their best player, Kawhi Leonard, who missed his fourth game in the series because of inflammation in his right knee. He played 68 games during the regular season, but missed the final eight with the knee issue. He played in Game 2 and 3, but was limited. Leonard didn’t make the trip to Dallas for Game 6.

Continue reading here

Amid Lakers coaching speculation, Clippers hope to keep Tyronn Lue for a ‘long time’

Advertisement

Clippers box score

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

LAKERS

From Bill Plaschke: Less than two years ago, LeBron James loved Darvin Ham.

“So damn excited,” he tweeted when the Lakers hired their rookie coach.

Less than a year ago, Rob Pelinka was thankful for Darvin Ham.

“I’m incredibly grateful for Darvin, mostly because of just his character and makeup,” Pelinka said to reporters, later adding, “And it’s easy just to focus on Xs and O’s. But I think when you lead with character, and you get a locker room to rally around belief, that’s a special intangible skill that I don’t think a lot of coaches have. That was on full display for Darvin this year.”

Advertisement

On Friday, the Lakers whacked Darvin Ham.

Say what?

“While this was a difficult decision to make, it is the best course of action following a full review of the season,” Pelinka said in a statement.

So Ham struggled in one season — his second season — and he’s already out? So Ham is less than one year removed from leading a newly formed team to within four wins of a spot in the NBA Finals … and he’s already gone?

The Lakers just fired a coach who held them together through two seasons of health issues and roster chaos, a coach who consistently sold the fan base on hope and belief, a coach universally beloved for his character and widely admired for his potential.

Continue reading here

Lakers fire coach Darvin Ham in the wake of first-round playoff loss

Lakers’ next coach? Here’s a rundown of the potential candidates

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

Advertisement

FIRST ROUND

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 New Orleans

at Oklahoma City 94, New Orleans 92 (box score)

at Oklahoma City 124, New Orleans 92 (box score)

Oklahoma City 106, at New Orleans 85 (box score)

Oklahoma City 97, at New Orleans 89 (box score)

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 7 Lakers

at Denver 114, Lakers 103 (box score)

at Denver 101, Lakers 99 (box score)

Denver 112, at Lakers 105 (box score)

at Lakers 119, Denver 108 (box score)

at Denver 108, Lakers 106 (box score)

No. 3 Minnesota vs. No. 6 Phoenix

at Minnesota 120, Phoenix 95 (box score)

at Minnesota 105, Phoenix 93 (box score)

Minnesota 126, at Phoenix 109 (box score)

Minnesota 122, at Phoenix 116 (box score)

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas

at Clippers 109, Dallas 97 (box score)

Dallas 96, at Clippers 93 (box score)

at Dallas 101, Clippers 90 (box score)

Clippers 116, at Dallas 111 (box score)

Dallas 123, at Clippers 93 (box score)

at Dallas 114, Clippers 101 (box score)

Eastern Conference

Advertisement

No. 1 Boston vs. No. 8 Miami

at Boston 114, Miami 94 (box score)

Miami 111, at Boston 101 (box score)

Boston 104, at Miami 84 (box score)

Boston 102, at Miami 88 (box score)

at Boston 118, Miami 84 (box score)

No. 2 New York vs. No. 7 Philadelphia

at New York 111, Philadelphia 104 (box score)

at New York 104, Philadelphia 101 (box score)

at Philadelphia 125, New York 114 (box score)

New York 97, at Philadelphia 92 (box score)

Philadelphia 112, at New York 106 (OT) (box score)

New York 118, at Philadelphia 115 (box score)

No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Indiana

at Milwaukee 109, Indiana 94 (box score)

Indiana 125, Milwaukee 108 (box score)

at Indiana 121, Milwaukee 118 (OT) (box score)

at Indiana 126, Milwaukee 113 (box score)

at Milwaukee 115, Indiana 92 (box score)

at Indiana 120, Milwaukee, 98 (box score)

No. 4 Cleveland vs. No. 5 Orlando

at Cleveland 97, Orlando 83 (box score)

at Cleveland 96, Orlando 86 (box score)

at Orlando 121, Cleveland 83 (box score)

at Orlando 112, Cleveland 89 (box score)

at Cleveland 104, Orlando 103 (box score)

at Orlando 103m Cleveland 96 (box score)

Sunday at Cleveland, 10 a.m., ABC

Second round

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 5 Dallas

Tuesday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, May 13 at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT

*Wed., May 15 at Oklahoma City, TBD, TNT

*Saturday, May 18 at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Monday, May 20 at Oklahoma City, 5:30 p.m., TNT

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 3 Minnesota

Saturday at Denver, 4 p.m., TNT

Monday at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

Friday at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, May 12 at Minnesota, 5 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday, May 14 at Denver, TBD, TNT

*Thursday, May 16 at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday, May 19 at Denver, TBD, TBD

Eastern Conference

Advertisement

No. 1 Boston vs. TBA

Tuesday at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at TBA, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, May 13 at TBA, 4 p.m., TNT

*TBD at Boston, TBD, TNT

*TBD at TBA, TBD, ESPN

*TBA at Boston, TBD, TBD

No. 2 New York vs. No. 6 Indiana

Monday at New York, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday at New York, 5 p.m., TNT

Friday at Indiana, 4 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, May 12 at Indiana, 12:30 p.m., ABC

*Tuesday, May 13 at New York, TBD, TNT

*Friday, May 17 at Indiana, TBD, ESPN

*Sunday, May 19 at New York, TBD, TBD

*-if necessary

DODGERS

From Mike DiGiovanna: Two of the best teams in baseball convened in Chavez Ravine on Friday night, the National League West-leading Dodgers and NL East-leading Atlanta Braves opening a three-game series that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts promised would be “a good matchup, exciting for our fans and players.”

The clubs did not disappoint, entertaining a crowd of 50,859 with some superb starting pitching, three home runs, clutch hits, a great defensive play, a key pickoff and a dramatic walk-off hit in a game that was so good it could not be contained in nine innings.

Dodgers rookie outfielder Andy Pages delivered the decisive blow in the bottom of the 11th inning, fouling off two full-count pitches from reliever Jesse Chavez before blooping a one-out RBI single to shallow right-center field for a 4-3 Dodgers victory.

Continue reading here

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

Advertisement

MLB standings

ANGELS

José Soriano pitched six innings for his first win as a starter and Mickey Moniak hit a three-run homer, powering the Angels to a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

Soriano (1-4), who pitched strictly in relief last season, gave up five hits. The right-hander was stressed only once, working out of a jam in the fifth by striking out Andrés Giménez with the bases loaded on a nasty curveball.

Both of Soriano’s career wins have come against Cleveland.

“He’s gross,” said Moniak, who had a great view of Soriano from center field. “If you throw 100 and have a curveball like that, the sky’s the limit. It was fun to watch.”

Continue reading here

Angels box score

Advertisement

MLB scores

MLB standings

ANGEL CITY

Sydney Leroux and Claire Emslie both scored in the first half and Angel City held on for a 2-1 road victory against the Utah Royals on Friday night.

It was the third win in four games for Angel City (3-3-1).

Leroux scored on a header in the 29th minute and Emslie doubled the lead with a penalty kick in the 41st. Emslie leads the team with five goals this season.

Alyssa Thompson‘s assist on Leroux’s goal was the 19-year-old’s third straight game with an assist, making her the youngest NWSL player with three in three games.

Continue reading here

Advertisement

Angel City summary

NWSL standings

KENTUCKY DERBY

From John Cherwa: It’s really quite simple. If you’re in horse racing, regardless of your job or position, you want to get to the Kentucky Derby. But the reality is very few make it.

Phil D’Amato has won multiple training titles at Santa Anita and Del Mar. He’s had 32 starts in the Breeders’ Cup. He’s missing only one thing from his rather impressive resume and that box will be checked Saturday when the gates open in the 12th race at Churchill Downs.

“This is pretty much what I’ve worked my whole career to get to this point,” D’Amato said. “It’s been my dream to have a horse in the Kentucky Derby. And to finally achieve that, I’m still taking it one day at a time. I can’t really put it into feelings. And to be able to share it with my friends, family and owners, it’s just a good feeling.”

Continue reading here

Advertisement

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

First round

All times Pacific

Western Conference

C1 Dallas vs. WC2 Vegas

Vegas 4, at Dallas 3 (box score)

Vegas 3, at Dallas 1 (box score)

Dallas 3, at Vegas 2 (OT) (box score)

Dallas 4, at Vegas 2 (box score)

at Dallas 3, Vegas 2 (box score)

at Vegas 2, Dallas 0 (box score)

Sunday at Dallas, TBD

C2 Winnipeg vs. C3 Colorado

at Winnipeg 7, Colorado 6 (box score)

Colorado 5, at Winnipeg 2 (box score)

at Colorado 6, Winnipeg 2 (box score)

at Colorado 5, Winnipeg 1 (box score)

Colorado 6, at Winnipeg 3 (box score)

P1 Vancouver vs. WC1 Nashville

at Vancouver 4, Nashville 2 (box score)

Nashville 4, at Vancouver 1 (box score)

Vancouver 2, at Nashville 1 (box score)

Vancouver 4, at Nashville 3 (OT) (box score)

Nashville 2, at Vancouver 1 (box score)

Vancouver 1, at Nashville 0 (box score)

P2 Edmonton vs. P3 Kings

at Edmonton 7, Kings 4 (box score)

Kings 5, at Edmonton 4 (OT) (box score)

Edmonton 6, at Kings 1 (box score)

Edmonton 1, at Kings 0 (box score)

at Edmonton 4, Kings 3 (box score)

Eastern Conference

Advertisement

A1 Florida vs. WC1 Tampa Bay

at Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (box score)

at Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (OT) (box score)

Florida 5, at Tampa Bay 3 (box score)

at Tampa Bay 6, Florida 3 (box score)

at Florida 6, Tampa Bay 1 (box score)

A2 Boston vs. A3 Toronto

at Boston 5, Toronto 1 (box score)

Toronto 3, at Boston 2 (box score)

Boston 4, at Toronto 2 (box score)

Boston 3, at Toronto 1 (box score)

Toronto 2, at Boston 1 (OT) (box score)

at Toronto 2, Boston 1 (box score)

Saturday at Boston, 5 p.m., ESPN

M1 New York Rangers vs. WC2 Washington

at New York 4, Washington 1 (box score)

at New York 4, Washington 3 (box score)

New York 3, at Washington 1 (box score)

New York 4, at Washington 2 (box score)

M2 Carolina vs. M3 New York Islanders

at Carolina 3, New York 1 (box score)

at Carolina 5, New York 3 (box score)

Carolina 3, at New York 2 (box score)

at New York 3, Carolina 2 (2 OT) (box score)

at Carolina 6, NY Islanders 3 (box score)

*-if necessary

Second round

Eastern Conference

M1 New York Rangers vs. M2 Carolina

Sunday at New York, 1 p.m., ESPN

Note: Remaining dates and times for this series and all other second-round series are to be determined.

Advertisement

1935 — Omaha, ridden by Willis Saunders, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 1/2 lengths over Roman Soldier. Omaha goes on to win the Triple Crown.

1946 — Assault, ridden by Warren Mehrtens, wins the Kentucky Derby by eight lengths over Spy Song on his way to the Triple Crown.

1957 — Iron Liege, ridden by Bill Hartack, wins the Kentucky Derby by a nose when jockey Willie Shoemaker, aboard Gallant Man, misjudges the finish line. Shoemaker is in front but stands the saddle before the finish.

1965 — Willie Mays 512th HR breaks Mel Ott’s NL record.

1968 — Dancer’s Image, ridden by Bob Ussery, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 1/2 lengths over Forward Pass. Three days later, Dancer’s Image is disqualified when traces of a painkiller are found in tests. Forward Pass, ridden by Ismael Valenzuela, is declared the winner.

1968 — The Pittsburgh Pipers beat New Orleans Buccaneers 122-113 in Game 7 to win the first ABA championship.

1999 — The New Jersey Devils become the first top-seeded team to lose in the first round of the playoffs in consecutive years when they are beaten 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7.

Advertisement

2000 — Keith Primeau ends the third-longest game in NHL history by scoring at 12:01 of the fifth overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, tying their Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games apiece.

2009 — Cleveland’s LeBron James is named the NBA’s MVP. James, who easily outdistanced Kobe Bryant of the Lakers in the voting, averaged 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

2013 — Floyd Mayweather comes back from a year’s absence to win a unanimous 12-round decision over Robert Guerrero in their welterweight title fight in Las Vegas. All three judges score the bout 117-111 and Mayweather remains unbeaten in 44 fights.

2015 — Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry is named MVP for the 2014-15 NBA season.

2018 — Albert Pujols gets his 3,000th hit.

2019 — Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez unifies a trio of middleweight world titles in a close, unanimous decision over Daniel Jacobs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time... That concludes today’s newsletter. If you have any feedback, ideas for improvement or things you’d like to see, email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latimeshouston . To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here .