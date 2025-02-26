The Sports Report: Luka Doncic has a lot of emotions during Lakers’ win over Dallas

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dan Woike: The emotion inside the building was impossible to ignore, the crowd oohing and aahing at every crossover, gasping at every shot and desperately trying to will the ball into the basket each time a Laker launched it.

The crowd had met the moment, Luka Doncic’s first game against the Dallas Mavericks, the team with whom he built his NBA career, the kind of game that had the attention of people all around the NBA.

The building was hot; Doncic, the main attraction, was cold.

“It was just so weird, the moments,” he said. “Felt like I didn’t know what I was doing.”

Dallas fired defenders at Doncic in waves, forcing him to hunt for the slightest openings. One three-pointer, a step-back on the left side across from the Lakers’ bench through a sliver of daylight, got wiped out at the next timeout because replay determined he’d been out of bounds.

If he wanted to exact revenge on the organization that traded him this month, he never really could grab it.

“It was just a lot of emotions and not much sleep. But, just, I can’t even explain,” Doncic said. “It was a different game. Like I said, sometimes I don’t know what I was doing. And, I’m just glad, glad it’s over, honestly.”

Even if this was his moment, Doncic wasn’t alone in it. One day after vowing that the Lakers would have Doncic’s back, Dorian Finney-Smith did the little things. LeBron James did the big things. And the Lakers again did the winning things, fighting their way to a 107-99 win against a hungry Mavericks team still without Anthony Davis.

Continue reading here

Max Christie returns home to L.A. … as a visitor with the Mavericks

Lakers box score

NBA scores

NBA standings

UCLA BASKETBALL

From Bill Plaschke: He has the uncanny ability to coach toughness into overachieving teams.

He also has the audacity to publicly humiliate them.

He wins games, one Final Four and two Sweet 16 appearances in his first four seasons that featured postseasons.

He also loses fans, longtime boosters fed up with his unhinged sideline behavior, his rude postgame rips and even recent criticism directed toward those fans themselves.

Mick Cronin thinks the Pauley Pavilion crowd should be more publicly supportive of his UCLA players?

Has Cronin looked in a mirror?

It’s what has become an annual UCLA basketball conundrum, the question of how should thousands of John Wooden disciples feel about a man with the opposite demeanor running their basketball team?

Continue reading here

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: When Gavin Lux walked off the field at Goodyear Ballpark on Monday, the former Dodgers infielder wore three things.

A bright red Cincinnati Reds jersey; one on the opposite end of the color spectrum from his old Dodger blue threads.

An easy, confident smile, Lux already feeling settled with his new club less than two months after an offseason trade that changed the trajectory of his career.

And, perhaps most of all, an unmistakable chip on his shoulder, the 27-year-old out to prove plenty of people — including some of his old employers in Los Angeles — wrong and show them what he’s capable of on a major league diamond.

“Always, I think you have that chip on your shoulder,” said Lux, a first-round draft pick and former top prospect who spent six seasons on the Dodgers and won World Series rings in 2020 and 2024 before being dealt for outfield prospect Mike Sirota and a draft pick.

“I think you always want to prove that you can play on the left side of the infield, you can hit lefties, whatever that chip is,” Lux said. “Every guy has a different chip. For me, I think that’s one of them.”

Continue reading here

Same hype, different experiences: How Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki are acclimating with Dodgers

WILDFIRES

From Bill Dwyre: We should not allow the story and wonder of Tommy Hawkins to go up in flames without a proper recounting. Nor so that of his wife of 39 years, Layla.

The inferno that raged across the Palisades on Jan. 7 took thousands of homes and several lives. It wiped out wealth, hope, memories and futures. It ravaged Las Flores Canyon in Malibu, where Tommy and Layla had lived for 32 years, in a house with mountain and ocean views.

There had been several fires headed their way over the years, some coming close, some even causing some damage. But this time, with Tommy no longer there and Layla left alone with so many years of memorabilia and art and music and awards and plaques and trophies and family scrapbooks, the inferno allowed no exceptions, paid no attention to legends of the legend it was consuming.

Continue reading here

CHARGERS

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: The weather, the city and the lifestyle always have been a constant in the Chargers’ pitch to free agents. Now with a revamped front office and practice facility, Joe Hortiz hopes the optimism surrounding the team will pair with its prime location to make an enticing package for the NFL’s best players.

“We’ll become a destination, I really believe that,” the Chargers general manager said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine. “It’s a great place to live, it’s a great place to be and great people working there.”

Ahead of schedule in their rebuild under Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers can take a major swing in free agency next month with the sixth-most salary cap space in the NFL. Determined to preserve much of the roster from the team that went 11-6 and reached the wild-card round, the Chargers are in talks with their 26 players set to hit free agency.

Continue reading here

DIANA TAURASI RETIRES

Diana Taurasi is retiring after 20 seasons, ending one of the greatest careers in women’s basketball history.

The WNBA’s career scoring leader and a three-time league champion, Taurasi announced her retirement on Tuesday in an interview with Time magazine. The Phoenix Mercury — the only WNBA team she played for — also confirmed her decision.

“Mentally and physically, I’m just full,” Taurasi told Time. “That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.”

Continue reading here

GALAXY

From Kevin Baxter: Before joining the Galaxy two years ago, Christian Ramírez spent two seasons with the Columbus Crew, winning an MLS Cup one year and then failing to get out of the first round of the playoffs the next.

The lesson, Ramírez said, is it’s far easier to climb to the top of the league than it is to stay there. And if the Galaxy, who won the MLS Cup last season, didn’t know that already they certainly found out Sunday when they opened defense of their title with a listless, lifeless 2-0 loss to San Diego FC.

The loss was the team’s first at Dignity Health Sports Park in 22 games and made the Galaxy the first reigning MLS champion to lose their season opener to an expansion team. The Galaxy may have sneaked up on teams last year, but this season they’ll be playing with a big target on their backs.

“It becomes a championship game for teams to prove themselves against us,” Ramírez said. “It’s a little bit of the curse of the championship.”

No MLS team has won back-to-back titles since Bruce Arena’s Galaxy in 2011-12. Since then, only two teams — the Seattle Sounders and LAFC — have even made consecutive appearances in the final.

Continue reading here

LAFC

From Kevin Baxter: When John Thorrington began remaking LAFC’s roster this offseason, there were several traits he was looking for. He wanted players who were talented but he also wanted versatility, leadership and big-game experience.

In other words, he wanted players such as Mark Delgado.

Delgado rewarded that faith Tuesday, scoring the lone goal in LAFC’s 1-0 win over Colorado in the deciding second leg of a first-round CONCACAF Champions Cup playoff at BMO Stadium. The score left the teams tied, 2-2, on aggregate goals, but LAFC will advance to the next round on away goals, thanks to Aaron Long’s late score last week in Colorado.

LAFC will play host to the Columbus Crew in the opener of the round of 16 on March 4. The second game will be played March 11 in Columbus, where LAFC lost both the 2023 MLS Cup final and last summer’s League Cup final.

Continue reading here

LAFC summary

DUCKS

Henri Jokiharju scored 9:31 into the third period to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the Ducks on Tuesday night.

Jokiharju’s goal from a minimal angle beat goalie Lukas Dostal high over his shoulder and past his head to give the Sabres the lead for good at 9:31 of the third period.

Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson scored power-play goals while Dostal made 32 saves for the Ducks, whose five-game point streak ended.

Continue reading here

Ducks summary

NHL scores

NHL standings

