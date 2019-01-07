Missed field goal on final play lifts Philadelphia Eagles past Chicago Bears in NFL playoffs

The uprights at Soldier Field are still standing. The Chicago Bears are not.
The Bears saw their Super Bowl hopes float into the frigid night Sunday as kicker Cody Parkey’s would-be game-winning field goal doinked off the left upright, then tauntingly hit the crossbar on the way down before harmlessly hitting the turf.
That 43-yard miss preserved a 16-15 victory for the underdog Philadelphia Eagles, keeping alive their designs on becoming the first franchise to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.
Philadelphia’s win means the Eagles will play at top-seeded New Orleans in the NFC divisional round, while the Dallas Cowboys will play at the Rams.
The ending marked the sixth time this season Parkey plunked the upright. The former Eagles kicker did so at Soldier Field four times in a November game against Detroit in November, twice on field goals and twice on extra points.
This was the most excruciating circumstance for the Bears, who were hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2011 and had designs on advancing to play the Rams, a team they beat in Chicago this season.
Both the Bears and Eagles struggled to move the ball consistently, so when Chicago built a 15-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, it felt like a comfortable advantage.
But Eagles quarterback Nick Foles had some magic left. Relying on a series of short completions, he moved Philadelphia into scoring range in the final two minutes.
On fourth and goal from the two, Foles connected with Golden Tate on a sidearmed touchdown pass with 1:01 on the clock that gave the Eagles a 16-15 lead. Their two-point conversion try was unsuccessful, setting the stage for a last-gasp drive by the Bears.
As the clock wound down, Tarik Cohen had a 35-yard kickoff return, and Mitchell Trubisky had a 25-yard completion to help the Bears move into field-goal range.
The Bears inched closer and closer, as the crescendo of the packed house swelled to a roar. The crowd cheered wildly as Parkey made his first attempt, although the Eagles had called a timeout just before the ball was snapped.
Next, the brutal ending.