How many Super Bowls have the Philadelphia Eagles won?

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is doused with by his players late in Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome in New Orleans.

It took the Philadelphia Eagles 52 years to win their first Super Bowl.

It didn’t take them nearly as long to win their second, although it did take two tries.

Seven years after the organization’s first Super Bowl championship, the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX 40-22 on Sunday at the Superdome in New Orleans. It was their second win in five Super Bowl appearances.

The first two were losses — 27-10 to the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV following the 1980 season and 24-21 to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX following the 2004 season.

Then came Super Bowl LII following the 2017 season. The Eagles were led by quarterback Nick Foles, who was a backup at the start of the season before stepping in for the injured Carson Wentz in Week 14. Their opponents were the defending champion Patriots, who were seeking their sixth Super Bowl title behind quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

Brady completed 28 of 48 passes for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough.

Foles was named the game’s MVP after he passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass as the Eagles defeated New England 41-33.

The Eagles returned for Super Bowl LVII following the 2022 season, this time with Jalen Hurts as their quarterback. Hurts accounted for three touchdowns and a two-point conversion, but a last-second field goal lifted the Chiefs to a 38-35 win, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes being named MVP.

Two years later, the Eagles avenged that loss to the Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX. Hurts passed for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and rushed for 72 yards and one touchdown. The defense intercepted two Mahomes passes and sacked him six times.