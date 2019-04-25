Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown ready to take thrilling ride at NFL draft

“I first heard it after we played Kansas State in 2017,” Brown said, referring to a game in which he caught six passes from Baker Mayfield for 126 yards. “[Play-by-play announcer] Gus Johnson came up with it because I’m from Hollywood, Florida. He said, ‘Hollywood Brown.’ Hollywood, Florida, is not a big town, and there’s not a lot of people who make it out. So I just use it to be like a symbol for my community.”