Read Marv Levy's letter to L.A. Times supporting Frank Reich to be NFL head coach

And beyond all of Frank Reich’s magnificent teaching and coaching abilities, I feel there is much more that qualifies him for a head coaching position with an NFL team. He is highly intelligent, and he is also a person of high character and high ideals. Jim Kelly has often told me of how meaningful his teammate Frank Reich had been in helping Jim to develop into the top notch player — AND PERSON — that he was — and is. Frank is intelligent, and he is also a person of high character and high ideals. He is an outstanding example of how a good citizen should conduct himself, and he is possessed of a personality which leads to his ability to work so well with others. He was a great team leader, by both action and example during his playing days. He cared about everyone in the Buffalo Bills organization. He is a wonderful husband, father, and family man.