Iman Marshall leads three USC defensive players taken on third day of NFL draft

UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson was the only Bruin drafted, and he was the final pick of the draft, No. 254, by the Arizona Cardinals, earning him a trip to Newport Beach to be the so-called “Mr. Irrelevant” in a week-long celebration in June. He used to be the favorite target of quarterback Josh Rosen at UCLA. Rosen was traded by the Cardinals to Miami and has a two-bedroom property available for Wilson if he’s interested.