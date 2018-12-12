NFL selects Las Vegas to host 2020 draft

Las Vegas will play host to the 2020 NFL draft, as the relocated Raiders put the finishing touches on their new stadium there.
“We’re totally excited,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said. “We believe the draft will be the kickoff to our inaugural season as the Las Vegas Raiders. “All I can say now is, Las Vegas, the draft is coming.”
The 2019 draft is set to take place in Nashville, and the league is still working on the final details for that. So the details of the Las Vegas draft are pending, but the events surrounding the 2020 draft will take place on and around the Strip.
“The draft has grown to the point where hundreds of thousands of fans attend what is a three-day, free fan event,” said Peter O’Reilly, the league’s senior vice president of events. “So we’ll take advantage of some of the large spaces around the Strip, as well as some of the iconic locations that will provide an incredible backdrop for the draft, while highlighting the Raiders’ new stadium.”