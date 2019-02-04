Super Bowl 2019 is history. What's next for the NFL?

Whither Raiders – With the city of Oakland suing them and the rest of the NFL, the Raiders reportedly are nearing a deal to play the 2019 season at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, before making their Las Vegas debut in 2020. First, they’ll need to get permission from the 49ers to play in San Francisco, even though the Niners actually play in Santa Clara. It could be the Raiders are on the road quite a bit in their first two months, because the Giants have home baseball games on two of the four available Sundays in September, and the Raiders play in London, likely between the last weekend in September and first weekend in November. Typically, West Coast teams play in the Eastern time zone the week before traveling to England in order to help with the time change, and have their bye the week after London.