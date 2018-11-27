NFL: Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette banned after fight

The NFL has suspended Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette for one game without pay following his ejection for fighting with Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson on Sunday.
The league said Fournette violated its unsportsmanlike-conduct and unnecessary-roughness rules and as a result will miss Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field.
Monday’s announcement did not mention any discipline for Lawson, who was also ejected after the incident in Buffalo’s 24-21 win. Fournette has three business days to appeal the suspension.
“Sportsmanship is the cornerstone of the game and the league will not tolerate game-related misconduct that conveys a lack of respect for the game itself and those involved in it,” NFL Vice President Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Fournette, who is expected to appeal.
Denver’s Heuerman out for season
Denver coach Vance Joseph says tight end Jeff Heuerman suffered three broken ribs and a bruised lung in a game against the Steelers and is done for the season. Heuerman was having a breakout year in his fourth NFL season. Joseph also says pass rusher Shaq Barrett is out for up to a month with a hip flexor.
Redskins mending before big game
The Redskins are a banged-up bunch a week away from a crucial NFC East game at the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. Washington got good news on starting left tackle Trent Williams after a scare and hopes to have third-down back Chris Thompson back for the game at Philadelphia. But injuries have already taken their toll this season.
Jets hurting at QB
Jets quarterback Josh McCown has a sore right thumb that coach Todd Bowles thinks won’t keep him out of practice Wednesday. McCown banged his hand on a helmet, also causing a cut during New York’s 27-13 loss to New England on Sunday.
McCown made his second straight start and went 26 for 45 for 276 yards and a touchdown with one interception in place of rookie Sam Darnold, who has been sidelined with a foot strain. The injury could keep the No. 3 overall pick sidelined for another week, but Bowles said it’s too early to tell whether Darnold might skip another practice.
Lions put Jones on injured reserve
The Detroit Lions have put wide receiver Marvin Jones on injured reserve. Jones has missed the last two games with a knee injury and his absence leaves the Detroit receiving corps down another player. The Lions traded Golden Tate earlier this season. Second-year receiver Kenny Golladay has been impressive and figures to be the team’s most dangerous target the rest of the season.
Cardinals release two starters
The beleaguered Arizona Cardinals released two starters, right tackle Andre Smith and cornerback Bene Benwikere. Coach Steve Wilks cited inconsistent play. Wilks also said linebacker Josh Bynes and kicker Phil Dawson were placed on injured reserve.