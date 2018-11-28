NFL: Bucs QB Winston nearing settlement in 2016 accusation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is in the process of settling a lawsuit filed by a female Uber driver in Arizona who accused him of sexual assault.
Documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix state that a settlement agreement should be finalized in 10 days. Details weren't disclosed.
The woman sued Winston in September and had been seeking $75,000 in damages.
She alleged Winston grabbed her crotch while they were waiting in the drive-thru of a Mexican restaurant in Scottsdale in March 2016.
Winston, the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner while at Florida State, was in Arizona for a charity event at the time.
After an eight-month investigation into the incident, the NFL in June suspended Winston for three games for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.
Next tight end up
Temarrick Hemingway is the latest tight end to get his shot with the Denver Broncos, who have lost three tight ends to season-ending injuries.
The Broncos (5-6), who visit the Bengals (5-6) this weekend, promoted Hemingway from their practice squad Tuesday when they placed Jeff Heuerman on injured reserve.
Heuerman broke three ribs and bruised a lung in the Broncos' 24-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
A fan of Darnold
What does Joe Namath think of former USC quarterback Sam Darnold, nine games into a career that Jets fans hope will produce the next Joe Namath?
“You watch him in college, you see a guy that can play,” said Namath, who 50 years ago quarterbacked the Jets to their only Super Bowl. “You watch him in pro ball ... he can move around. He can throw.
“And Sam has the endorsement of the people he works with, from the players and coaches.
“They believe in him.”