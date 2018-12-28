NFL: Marcus Mariota limited in return to practice for Titans 

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has returned to practice and hopes to recover from his latest injury in time to start against the Indianapolis Colts.
Mariota threw passes during the portion of practice open to reporters Thursday. He suffered a stinger in his neck against the Redskins that affected his right, throwing arm. Coach Mike Vrabel says Mariota did some work to make sure he's progressing along.
Vrabel says Mariota was limited, not taking the snaps he normally would but managed get in enough work to test the quarterback before Friday.
The coach says Mariota's progress is a step in the right direction after not practicing at all Wednesday.
Mariota was knocked out of last week's 25-16 win over Washington after getting sacked late in the first half, the third time the quarterback has been knocked out of a game this season and the seventh in his four-year career.
The Titans (9-6) host Indianapolis (9-6) with an AFC wild-card berth at worst on the line for the winner and the loser staying home for the playoffs.
Redskins place Jordan Reed, Colt McCoy on injured reserve
The Washington Redskins have placed tight end Jordan Reed and quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve.
Reed (strained toe muscle) and McCoy (broken leg) already had been ruled out for Washington's season-ending game against Philadelphia on Sunday.
The Redskins signed defensive end Marcus Smith and defensive back Alex Carter to their active roster.
Reed leads the Redskins with 54 catches for 558 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.
McCoy played in three games, including two starts, and completed 34 of 54 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Jets place TE Tomlinson on IR, sign TE Walford
The New York Jets have placed tight end Eric Tomlinson on injured reserve and signed tight end Clive Walford to replace him for the season finale.
The nature of Tomlinson's injury wasn't immediately certain. He wasn't on the injury report Wednesday. Tomlinson dealt with an Achilles tendon issue late last week, but fully participated in practice and played against Green Bay last Sunday.
Tomlinson, mainly a blocking tight end, had eight catches for 72 yards in 15 games in his third season with the team. He was also a regular contributor on special teams.
Walford was in training camp with the Jets this past summer and tied for the team lead with seven preseason receptions. He was among the team's final cuts in September and was most recently with Indianapolis. He spent his first three NFL seasons with Oakland.
Saints tight end Watson says he plans to retire after season
New Orleans Saints veteran tight end Ben Watson says he's retiring after this season.
Watson turned 38 this month and is in his 14th NFL season out of Georgia.
His announcement came through an NFL Films video about his family that was posted on Thursday. Watson also confirmed his decision with reporters after Thursday's practice.
Watson has caught 33 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns this season in helping the Saints capture the top playoff seed in the NFC.
After one of his touchdowns, Watson, a father of five, celebrated by holding up seven fingers, signaling that twins were on the way.
Watson began his NFL career with New England in 2004 and also has played for Cleveland and Baltimore.
Watson has 5,856 yards and 44 TDs receiving in his career.