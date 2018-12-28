NFL: Odell Beckham Jr. is out for fourth straight game; Leonard Fournette not expected to play

New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out for the fourth straight game.
Coach Pat Shurmur announced Friday that Beckham will miss Sunday's regular-season finale against Dallas with a quad injury.
Beckham sustained the injury on the final play of New York's 25-22 loss at Philadelphia on Nov. 25. The NFL's highest-paid receiver played the following week against Chicago and accounted for two touchdowns. He aggravated the injury days before New York (5-10) played Washington and he has not played again.
Beckham, who missed most of last season with a broken left ankle, finishes with 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He also threw touchdown passes of 57 and 49 yards on trick plays for a 158.3 quarterback rating.
Fournette likely out again
The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t expect running back Leonard Fournette to play in the season finale at Houston.
Coach Doug Marrone listed Fournette (ankle/foot) as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Texans. The second-year pro has missed practice all week.
Marrone also ruled out cornerback A.J. Bouye (toe), place-kicker Josh Lambo (groin) and right tackle Josh Wells (concussion).
Fournette already has missed seven games this season, including six because of a strained right hamstring. He also was suspended without pay one week for leaving the sideline and instigating a fight at Buffalo.
If the former LSU star is sidelined again, it would be the 11th game he’s missed in two seasons. His durability and maturity — he’s been suspended, fined and benched — have raised questions about his long-term future with the franchise.