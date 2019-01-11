NFL notes: Dolphins reportedly set to hire Patriots assistant Brian Flores as coach

— The NFL is launching a social justice platform, with an emphasis on education, economic development and community and police relations. The platform is called Inspire Change and includes the funding of grass-roots organizations. It also will establish a digital learning curriculum for African-American history in 175 underserved high schools. The league announced the initiative in connection with its 32 teams and a group of players that works for social justice. “This launch involves new grants, new African-American history education programs in schools, grants with organizations we have not worked with before and who are doing the work on the ground, and PSAs on broadcasts beginning with this weekend's playoff games,” said Anna Isaacson, the NFL's senior vice president of social responsibility.