NFL: Jaguars shut out Colts 6-0; Cardinals shock Packers; Panthers lose 4th straight

Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars delivered one of the most dominant defensive performances in franchise history, carrying the team to a 6-0 victory against Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
The Jaguars (4-8) needed that kind of effort to make up for a lackluster offense and end a seven-game losing streak. They also snapped Indy's five-game winning streak.
Ramsey was the best of the bunch, helping hold T.Y. Hilton to six catches for 56 yards. Ramsey also made a game-ending tackle on Erik Swoope with 8 seconds remaining.
Ramsey hit Swoope near the sideline at the end of a third-and-6 play at the Jacksonville 29, and the tight end seemed to land out of bounds. But an official ruled him in and kept the clock running. The Colts (6-6) were out of timeouts and could only watch the clock wind down.
Luck completed 33 of 52 passes for 248 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times after getting hit just five times in the entire month of November. He was sacked once in the previous five games.
Arizona 20, at Green Bay 17: Zane Gonzalez kicked a 44-yard field goal for Arizona with 1:41 left, Green Bay's Mason Crosby missed a 49-yard attempt as time expired and the Cardinals braved wintry conditions to hold on for a 20-17 win on Sunday.
Crosby pushed his kick wide right, with the flags atop Lambeau Field blowing in toward the field at the time of the kick.
The stunned Packers suffered another blow to their fading playoff hopes.
Cardinals rookie Josh Rosen struggled for much of the afternoon, but hit veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald for a sliding 32-yard completion on third-and-23 to help set up Gonzalez's winning kick.
Arizona (3-9) won on the road for the first time since Oct. 7 at San Francisco.
Sputtering Green Bay (4-7-1) has lost three straight and five of six.
at Houston 29, Cleveland 13: Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass and the Houston Texans intercepted rookie Baker Mayfield three times, returning one for a score, to extend their franchise-record winning streak to nine games with a 29-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
The Texans (9-3), who opened the season 0-3, haven't lost since Sept. 23 to take a commanding lead atop the AFC South.
Houston raced out to a 23-0 halftime lead and added two second-half field goals by Ka'imi Fairbairn to give him five on Sunday.
Mayfield, the top overall pick in this year's draft, had his worst game of the season, throwing three interceptions for the first time since he was a freshman at Texas Tech in 2013. He entered the game having thrown nine touchdown passes with just one interception in the past three games as the Browns (4-7-1) won consecutive games for the first time since 2014.
Denver 24, at Cincinnati 10: Rookie Phillip Lindsay ran for a career-high 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns Sunday as the Denver Broncos adapted to a windy afternoon and got their third straight victory, 24-10 over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Broncos (6-6) have emerged from their bye week and knocked off the Chargers, Steelers and Bengals to stay in contention in December.
Denver handled an unseasonably warm day: 66 degrees at kickoff with wind gusts up to 40 mph that redirected kicks and throws. Case Keenum completed 12 of 21 passes for 151 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton.
Lindsay ran for TDs of 6 yards and 65 yards — the longest of his career — as Denver got up 21-3 in the third quarter and closed it out against the unraveling Bengals (5-7), who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Lindsay's two touchdowns matched his career high.
Baltimore 26, at Atlanta 16: Rookie Lamar Jackson ran for a touchdown and Baltimore's defense turned in a dominating performance, leading the Ravens to a 26-16 victory over the feeble Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Justin Tucker kicked four field goals, Tavon Young scored after scooping up a fumble by Matt Ryan , and Baltimore held the Falcons to just 131 total yards in its third straight win.
The Ravens (7-5) have bolstered their AFC wild-card position since Jackson took over at quarterback for the injured Joe Flacco.
After two straight starts at home, Jackson got the nod for the first time on the road in the NFL. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner had some shaky moments — and left for one series to be checked for a possible concussion — but he provided enough to send the Falcons (4-8) to their fourth straight loss.
at Tampa Bay 24, Carolina 17: Jameis Winston threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 24-17 victory over the reeling Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The Bucs (5-7) won for the second straight time since Winston regained his starting job with team mired in a four-game losing streak.
The fourth-year pro completed 20 of 30 passes. And, for the second week in a row, the 24-year-old quarterback did not turn the ball over.
Meanwhile, Andrew Adams had three of Tampa Bay's four interceptions off Cam Newton, who came into the game saying he was playing the best football of his career, even though the Panthers (6-6) have lost four straight following a 6-2 start.