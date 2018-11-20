Vegas loses big as Rams and Chiefs blow past already high over/under

Samson Ebukam’s pick-six late in the third quarter during “Monday Night Football” made a lot of people happy.
And not just Rams fans.
When the L.A. outside linebacker intercepted a pass by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown, he gave the Rams a 40-30 lead.
The game wasn’t close to being over, but those 70 total points represented a victory for all those folks out there who took the over bet on the total number of points that would be scored in this matchup of high-powered offenses.
Most oddsmakers had the over/under set extremely high, in the range of 63-64 points, but that didn’t seem to matter to a lot of bettors. Going into the game, Odds Shark had the over set at 63.5. “This is the highest total in our NFL betting database — and everyone is still betting the OVER,” the betting site reported.
With Ebukam’s score, the Rams and Chiefs had blown past the over with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter.
A representative for William Hill, which has 108 sportsbooks in Nevada, told ESPN that 69% of customers had taken the over, resulting in a “healthy seven-figure loss” for the book.
The biggest winners of the night, though, were football fans. The scoring only ended because the clock ran out, with the Rams on top 54-51.
It was the first time both teams in an NFL game scored 50 or more points. The 105 total points were the most ever for “MNF” game and second-most in NFL history.