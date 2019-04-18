Rob Gronkowski dents Super Bowl trophy after using it as a bat

Believe it or not, Gronkowski got a little carried away at Fenway Park during the Boston Red Sox’s home opener on April 9. While preparing to throw out the ceremonial first pitch with some of his Patriots teammates, Gronk decided to impress his peers by using the Patriots’ sixth Lombardi Trophy as a bat. No one thought Gronkowski would take a swing — that seemed too much even for a guy who was once caught wrestling with a broken arm.