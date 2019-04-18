Rob Gronkowski dents Super Bowl trophy after using it as a bat

Rob Gronkowski certainly left his mark on the NFL, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the fun-loving, recently retired New England Patriots tight end has left a dent in the team’s latest Lombardi Trophy.
Believe it or not, Gronkowski got a little carried away at Fenway Park during the Boston Red Sox’s home opener on April 9. While preparing to throw out the ceremonial first pitch with some of his Patriots teammates, Gronk decided to impress his peers by using the Patriots’ sixth Lombardi Trophy as a bat. No one thought Gronkowski would take a swing — that seemed too much even for a guy who was once caught wrestling with a broken arm.
Instead of taking a swing, however, Gronkowski broke out his Brett Butler impression and went for the bunt on the Julian Edelman pitch. The ball hit the faux football that forms the top of the trophy, leaving a nice-sized dent in its mirrored exterior.
"Rob's parting gift to the organization was leaving his mark on his last Super Bowl trophy,” Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer told the team’s website.
It seems appropriate Gronkowski would go out in this manner after announcing his retirement last month. One of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, Gronkowski battled injuries and bashed his way through opponents en route to becoming a four-time All-Pro selection with the most 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end (four) and the most career postseason receiving touchdowns (12).
While Gronkowski’s football playing days are over, it’s clear his fondness for playful antics will live on in retirement.