Cowboys hold off Seahawks 24-22 in NFC wild-card game

On a night when the wheels came off Seattle’s top-ranked running game, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott came up with a signature moment.
The Cowboys cartwheel.
On third-and-14 from the Seattle 17 with little more than two minutes left, Prescott ran a quarterback draw up the middle for 16 yards, flipping head over heels as he was tackled just short of the goal line.
He would score on a one-yard plunge on the next play, giving the Cowboys a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 24-22 victory.
The game was a masterpiece by a Dallas defense that limited the Seahawks to 73 yards on the ground, less than half their average of 160 during the regular season.
The Seahawks, who had lost kicker Sebastian Janikowski to a leg injury earlier in the game, made one last gasp, scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion with 1 minute, 22 seconds to play to cut the deficit to two.
But the Cowboys ended the threat by recovering the ensuing onside kick and running out the clock.
Dallas led at the half, 10-6, having scored the game’s only touchdown on an 11-yard reception by rookie Michael Gallup with 24 seconds to play.
Thanks to a big return and a couple of completions, the Seahawks were able to make a last-gasp attempt to narrow the deficit, but Janikowski’s 57-yard field goal attempt sailed wide as time expired. It would have been his longest field goal of the season, and he came up clutching his left hamstring before hobbling off the field.
The most brutal injury of the half was far worse than that. Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns made a catch for a first down but suffered a gruesome leg injury as he was tackled, his foot twisting in an unnatural way. The game was stopped for several minutes as he was placed on a back board and carted off the field.
Seattle, which led the NFL in rushing this season, relied heavily on the run early in the game yet couldn’t get much traction. The Seahawks failed to collect a first down until Russell Wilson connected with tight end Ed Dickson with 9:13 to play in the second quarter.
The Seahawks had just four first downs in the half – compared to 12 by the Cowboys – and totaled 22 yards on the ground, a pittance for a team that averaged 160 yards rushing during the regular season.
Whereas Seattle’s Russell Wilson had six completions in the first two quarters, Prescott connected with seven different receivers, four of whom had multiple catches.