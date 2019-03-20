Advertisement

Tokyo 2020 unveils ‘cherry blossom’ Olympic torch

Mar 20, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Torch relay ambassador Tadahiro Nomura presents the 2020 Olympic Games torch March 20 in Tokyo. (Charly Triballeau / AFP / Getty Images)

The organizers of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo have chosen a Japanese motif — the cherry blossom — for their Olympic torch.

The design, unveiled on Wednesday, makes use of not only a traditional “Sakura-mon” blossom emblem but also the same aluminum extrusion technology used in the manufacture of the country’s well-known bullet trains. It will generate five flames from a cluster of petal-shaped cylinders.

“I think the torch is something special for all of us who love the Olympic Games and love sport,” said Tadahiro Nomura, a three-time gold medalist in judo who will serve as one of the torch relay ambassadors.

Wednesday marked a year before the Olympic flame is due to arrive from Greece, beginning a long torch relay that will begin in the Fukushima area and travel through 47 prefectures over a span of 121 days.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 24 with competition running through Aug. 9.

