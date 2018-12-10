U.S. Olympic Committee fostered a culture that allowed Larry Nassar to molest its athletes, investigation finds

An investigation commissioned by the U.S. Olympic Committee has determined the organization — and, specifically, two of its highest-ranking executives — failed to protect athletes, fostering a culture that allowed disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar to molest girls and young women for nearly three decades.
The 233-page report from Ropes & Gray offers a disturbing timeline for the sexual abuse scandal that has rocked amateur sports in this country.
Former USOC Chief Executive Scott Blackmun and his chief of sport performance, Alan Ashley, drew criticism for learning about accusations against Nassar in 2015 but remaining quiet for more than a year until a story broke in the media.
The USOC fired Ashley shortly after the report was released.
The embattled USA Gymnastics and famed coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi were also found to be at fault.
Nassar “acted within an ecosystem that facilitated his criminal acts,” the report stated. “Numerous institutions and individuals enabled his abuse and failed to stop him.”
Hundreds of young athletes have come forward with accusations that the former doctor — who worked in various capacities for Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic team — molested them under the guise of providing medical treatment.
The 55-year-old Nassar is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan.
The scandal also has prompted a wave of lawsuits, with Michigan State announcing it will set aside $500 million to settle current and future claims. USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee are still facing litigation.
Blackmun resigned from his position after the 2018 Winter Olympics, saying he needed to focus on his battle with prostate cancer.
USA Gymnastics has suffered through numerous leadership changes in recent months and recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The USOC has initiated a process that could eventually strip the national governing body of its authority.