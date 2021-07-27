The Sports Report Olympics Edition: A night of shock and disappointment

Good morning, my name is Austin Knoblauch and you’re reading The Sports Report Olympics Edition newsletter.

A lot happened overnight at the Tokyo Games — with “a lot” managing to be an understatement. Before we get into that, here’s some of the basics you’ve grown to know and love through these first few days of the Games:

Olympic medal count

U.S. Olympic athlete tracker

Tokyo Olympic medal winners

Tuesday and Wednesday’s TV schedule

We still have a long way to go in the Tokyo Olympics, but Day 4 shook the sports world.

Coach Laurent Landi embraces Simone Biles after she exited the team final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Hours later, Simone Biles pulled out in the middle of the gymnastics team competition, which was won by the Russian Olympic Committee.

Finally, the U.S. softball team, a day after beating Japan, lost to the host nation team in the gold medal game.

Quite a day, right?

The specifics around Biles’ exit remain cloudy to possibly sunny, but you how the weather can change . As Times columnist Helene Elliott wrote, USA Gymnastics said Biles withdrew because of a “medical issue” and will be assessed daily moving forward. It’s unclear if she will continue to compete in these Olympics.

It was quite the shock considering Biles’ popular status as the greatest gymnast of all-time. While it’s not fair to speculate on why Biles couldn’t finish the team competition, it is clear that Tuesday at the Olympics was shocking in a myriad of ways.

Here’s what Elliott wrote on Biles and the U.S. gymnastics team: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles, considered a lock to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic all-around titles and lead the U.S. women to a third straight team gold medal, was scratched from the team competition on Tuesday for reasons that remain unclear. Without her unparalleled power and skill, the U.S. women’s team finished second to the athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee.

USA Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body in the United States, issued a statement that said Biles had withdrawn from the team final competition “due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.” That contradicted NBC announcer John Roethlisberger’s comment during the telecast that network personnel had been told by a team coach or coaches that Biles’ issues were mental rather than physical.

With Jordan Chiles stepping in for Biles and the U.S. lineup juggled to adjust for Biles’ absence, the U.S. women put up a spirited battle but finished second. The ROC, as the team is known here, had 169.528 points, to 166.096 for the U.S. women and 164.096 for Britain. The ROC swept the men’s and women’s team competitions here.

Softball

Ben Bolch on the softball gold-medal game: For the U.S. softball team, one long excruciating wait will be followed by another.

Thirteen years after falling to Japan in the gold medal game at the Beijing Olympics, the U.S. endured another frustrating finish here against its chief rival ahead of an uncertain future for its sport.

Yukiko Ueno, the gutsy Japanese ace who outdueled Cat Osterman in 2008, did so again Tuesday night at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, pitching six strong innings during a 2-0 victory in the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics.

Japan’s offense continually pressured previously dominant U.S. pitching, and the country’s second consecutive gold medal seemed like destiny after a wild double play to end the sixth inning kept the U.S. scoreless.

Swimming

Nathan Fenno on swimming: Lydia Jacoby didn’t know what to do.

The 17-year-old touched the pool wall, turned to check the scoreboard and a stunned look filled her face.

Thundersticks clapped, vuvuzelas screeched and the handful of people allowed inside the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Tuesday shouted loudly enough to make the 15,000-seat building feel, at least for a moment, like it wasn’t mostly empty.

The first gold medal at the Summer Games for the powerful U.S. women’s swim team didn’t come from a big name or world-record holder, but from an Alaska native who will be a high school senior this fall and is the first Olympic swimmer in the state’s history.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka reacts during her loss to Marketa Vondrousova on Tuesday. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Jorge Castillo on tennis: All Naomi Osaka could do was blankly stare at the blue hard court inside Ariake Tennis Park, befuddled by the unfortunate break on a frustrating Tuesday afternoon.

Marketa Vondrousova’s shot somehow landed on the back line, within arm’s length, to give her a 4-3 lead in the second set. Osaka reacted without emotion. The match already was wearing on her. Little was going right. Within minutes, her gold medal hopes at the Tokyo Games came to a stunning end.

Osaka, the host country’s face of these Games, lost in straight sets to Vondrousova of the Czech Republic — 6-1, 6-4 — in the third round of the women’s tennis tournament. Vondrousova, the 42nd-ranked player in the world, advanced to the quarterfinals to face either Croatia’s Donna Vekic or Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.

“How disappointed am I?” Osaka said. “I mean, I’m disappointed in every loss, but I feel like this one sucks more than the others.”

Soccer

Kevin Baxter on soccer: A shaky U.S. team stumbled into the quarterfinals of the women’s Olympic soccer tournament by the narrowest of margins Tuesday, playing a dogged Australia to a scoreless tie to advance on goal differential.

The U.S. (1-1-1), which finished second in its group for the first time since the inaugural women’s Olympic tournament in 1996, will play Friday in Yokohama against the winner of Group F. The Netherlands and Brazil went into the final day of that group late Tuesday tied for first with four points each.

The U.S. beat the Netherlands in the last Women’s World Cup final in 2019.

Australia could also advance as a third-place team depending on the rest of Tuesday’s results. Sweden, which finished pool play perfect after beating New Zealand 2-0 on Tuesday, will advance as the Group G champion. Its opponent was also to be determined late Tuesday.

Surfing

U.S. surfer Carissa Moore celebrates after winning the gold medal on Tuesday. (Francisco Seco / Associated Press)

Kevin Baxter on surfing: American Carissa Moore struck gold in surfing’s Olympic debut Tuesday with teenage teammate Caroline Marks finishing fourth under slate-gray skies at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

In the men’s final, Brazil’s Italo Ferreira overcame a broken board on his first wave to beat Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi with a two-wave score of 15.14 to Igarashi’s 6.60. Australian Owen Wright won the men’s bronze by two-tenths of a point over Brazil’s Gabriel Medina in the most competitive heat of the final day.

Earlier Tuesday, Ferreira, the 2019 World Surf League champion, scored a near-perfect 9.73 out of possible 10 in his quarterfinal heat, breaking the Olympic record of 9.00 Medina set in his quarterfinal.

Volleyball

Gary Klein on volleyball: Throughout more than 20 years playing volleyball, Justine Wong-Orantes rarely struggled to make or receive a pass or serve.

She excelled at an early age as a beach and indoor player. As a setter, she led her Long Beach-based club team to a national title. In college, she moved to the back-row libero position and helped Nebraska win an NCAA championship.

But in 2018, after solid performances as a libero with the U.S. women’s volleyball team the previous year, Wong-Orantes struggled and lost her starting spot.

TV schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday

Brazil’s Abner Teixeira, left, exchanges punches with Britain’s Cheavon Clarke during their heavyweight boxing match Tuesday. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

TOKYO — Here’s a look at the TV schedule for Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s events at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

TUESDAY

Multiple sports — 11 p.m. (Monday)-7 a.m., USA

Cycling — Women’s mountain bike (live)



Swimming — Qualifying heats (live)



3-on-3 basketball — Quarterfinals (live)

Multiple sports — 11 p.m. (Monday)-1:30 a.m., CNBC

Diving — Women’s synchronized platform (live)



Canoe slalom — Women’s final (live)



3-on-3 basketball

Multiple sports — 11 p.m. (Monday)-4 a.m., NBCSN

Beach volleyball — Women’s qualifying round (live)



Women’s basketball — U.S. vs. Nigeria (replay)



Rugby — Men’s quarterfinal (live)



3-on-3 basketball

Tennis

Second-round men’s singles; third-round women’s singles; men’s and women’s quarterfinals, 11 p.m. (Monday)-11 p.m., Olympic Channel

Gymnastics

Women’s team final, 3 a.m. (live)

Softball

U.S. vs. Japan — Gold medal game, 4 a.m., NBCSN (live)

Multiple sports — 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m., NBCSN

Beach volleyball — Women’s qualifying round (live)



Women’s handball – France vs. Spain



Archery — Individual eliminations



Badminton — Qualifying rounds



Equestrian — Team dressage final



Fencing — Women’s team epee final



Softball — U.S. vs. Japan (gold medal game; replay)



Table tennis — Elimination rounds



Surfing — semifinals



Women’s volleyball — U.S. vs. China

Multiple sports — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., NBC

Canoe slalom — Women’s final



Beach volleyball — Women’s qualifying round



Cycling — Women’s mountain bike



3-on-3 basketball — quarterfinal



Swimming — Qualifying heats



Diving — Women’s synchronized platform final



Swimming — Qualifying heats

Multiple sports — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., USA

Rugby — Men’s quarterfinal



Weightlifting — Women’s finals



Judo — Finals



Taekwondo — Finals



Boxing — Elimination rounds

Women’s basketball — U.S. vs. Nigeria (replay)

Multiple sports — 5-9 p.m., NBC

Gymnastics — Women’s team final



Swimming — Finals for women’s 200 freestyle, men’s 200 butterfly, women’s 200 individual medley, women’s 1500 freestyle, men’s 4x200 freestyle relay

Multiple sports — 5-11 p.m., USA

Beach volleyball — Men’s qualifying round (live)



Table tennis — Women’s quarterfinal (live)



Men’s volleyball — U.S. vs. Tunisia (live)



Rugby — Men’s semifinals



Archery — Individual eliminations



Canoe slalom — Qualifying (live)

Multiple sports — 5-11 p.m., CNBC

Rowing — Finals and semifinals (live)



Cycling — Women’s time trial (live)



Beach volleyball — Women’s qualifying round



Cycling — Men’s time trial (live)

Multiple sports — 5-11 p.m., NBCSN

Women’s basketball — U.S. vs. Nigeria (replay)



Softball — Final



Women’s soccer — U.S. vs. Australia (replay)



Women’s volleyball – U.S. vs. China

Canoe slalom

Qualifying, 9 p.m., NBC (live)

Multiple sports — 9:35-11 p.m., NBC

Cycling — Women’s team trial



Women’s water polo — U.S. vs. Hungary (live)

Women’s soccer

U.S. vs. Australia, 1 a.m., USA (live)



U.S. vs. Australia, 7 a.m., USA (replay)



Canada vs. Britain, 8 a.m., USA



U.S. vs. Australia, 3 p.m., USA (replay)

WEDNESDAY

Multiple sports — 11 p.m. (Tuesday)-9 a.m., USA

Diving — Men’s synchronized springboard final



Canoe slalom — Qualifying (live)



3-on-3 basketball — Women’s semifinal (live)



Rugby — Men’s bronze medal and final (live)



3-on-3 basketball — Men’s semifinal



Swimming — Qualifying heats (live)



3-on-3 basketball — Finals (live)



Men’s volleyball — Brazil vs. Russian Olympic Committee (live)



Canoe slalom — Men’s qualifying

Multiple sports — 11 p.m. (Tuesday)-1 a.m., NBCSN

Women’s volleyball — U.S. vs. China



Beach volleyball — Women’s qualifying round

Tennis

Men’s third-round singles; women’s singles and doubles quarterfinals; men’s doubles semifinals, first-round mixed doubles, 11 p.m. (Tuesday)-7 p.m., Olympic Channel



Men’s singles and mixed doubles quarterfinals; women’s singles and doubles semifinals, 7-11 p.m., Olympic Channel (live)

Cycling

Men’s individual time trial — 11 p.m. (Tuesday), CNBC

Men’s soccer

Germany vs. Ivory Coast, 1 a.m., NBCSN (live)

France vs. Japan, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN (live)



Spain vs. Argentina, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (live)

Men’s gymnastics

All-around competition, 3 a.m., Peacock, (live)



Canoe slalom

Women’s qualifying, 3:30 a.m., NBCSN

Multiple sports — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., NBC

Rowing – Finals



Cycling — Individual time trials



Beach Volleyball — Men’s qualifying round



Swimming — Qualifying heats

Multiple sports — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., USA

Archery — Individual eliminations



Table tennis — Men’s and women’s quarterfinals and semifinal



Rowing — Finals



Fencing — Men’s team sabre finals



Judo — Finals



Weightlifting — Men’s final



Boxing — Elimination rounds



3-on-3 basketball — Finals



Men’s volleyball — U.S. vs. Tunisia



Women’s water polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

Men’s basketball

Australia vs. Italy, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

Multiple sports — 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., NBCSN

Men’s handball — France vs. Germany



Badminton — Mixed doubles quarterfinals



Equestrian — Dressage individual final



Women’s water polo — China vs. Japan



Rugby — Men’s bronze and gold medal matches

Men’s basketball

U.S. vs. Iran, 2 p.m., NBC

Golf

Men’s first round, 3:30 p.m., Golf Channel (live)

Multiple sports — 5-9 p.m., NBC

Gymnastics — Men’s individual all-around



Diving — Men’s synchronized springboard final



Swimming — Finals: Men’s 800 freestyle; men’s 200 breaststroke; women’s 200 butterfly, men’s 100 freestyle; women’s 4x200 freestyle relay



Multiple sports — 5-11 p.m., USA

Beach volleyball — Qualifying round (live)



Rugby — Women’s qualifying round (live)



Table tennis — Women’s semifinal (live)



Men’s water polo — U.S. vs. Italy (live)

Multiple sports — 5-11 p.m., CNBC

Rowing — Finals (live)



Cycling — BMX racing quarterfinals (live)



Fencing — Women’s team foil quarterfinals



Archery — Individual eliminations



Fencing — Women’s team foil semifinals (live)



Multiple sports — 5-11 p.m., NBCSN

3-on-3 basketball — Finals



Men’s volleyball — U.S. vs. Tunisia



Women’s water polo — U.S. vs. Hungary



Men’s basketball - U.S. vs. Iran



Rugby — Men’s bronze and gold medal matches

Table tennis

Women’s semifinal, 9 p.m., NBC

Multiple sports — 9:35-11 p.m., NBC

3-on-3 basketball — Finals



Beach volleyball — Men’s qualifying round



Cycling — BMX racing quarterfinals

Men’s basketball

U.S. vs. Iran, 9:40 p.m., Peacock