The Sports Report Olympics Edition: A night of shock and disappointment
Tuesday and Wednesday’s TV schedule
We still have a long way to go in the Tokyo Olympics, but Day 4 shook the sports world.
- Hours later, Simone Biles pulled out in the middle of the gymnastics team competition, which was won by the Russian Olympic Committee.
- Finally, the U.S. softball team, a day after beating Japan, lost to the host nation team in the gold medal game.
Quite a day, right?
The specifics around Biles’ exit remain cloudy to possibly sunny, but you how the weather can change . As Times columnist Helene Elliott wrote, USA Gymnastics said Biles withdrew because of a “medical issue” and will be assessed daily moving forward. It’s unclear if she will continue to compete in these Olympics.
It was quite the shock considering Biles’ popular status as the greatest gymnast of all-time. While it’s not fair to speculate on why Biles couldn’t finish the team competition, it is clear that Tuesday at the Olympics was shocking in a myriad of ways.
Here’s what Elliott wrote on Biles and the U.S. gymnastics team: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles, considered a lock to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic all-around titles and lead the U.S. women to a third straight team gold medal, was scratched from the team competition on Tuesday for reasons that remain unclear. Without her unparalleled power and skill, the U.S. women’s team finished second to the athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee.
USA Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body in the United States, issued a statement that said Biles had withdrawn from the team final competition “due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.” That contradicted NBC announcer John Roethlisberger’s comment during the telecast that network personnel had been told by a team coach or coaches that Biles’ issues were mental rather than physical.
With Jordan Chiles stepping in for Biles and the U.S. lineup juggled to adjust for Biles’ absence, the U.S. women put up a spirited battle but finished second. The ROC, as the team is known here, had 169.528 points, to 166.096 for the U.S. women and 164.096 for Britain. The ROC swept the men’s and women’s team competitions here.
Softball
Ben Bolch on the softball gold-medal game: For the U.S. softball team, one long excruciating wait will be followed by another.
Thirteen years after falling to Japan in the gold medal game at the Beijing Olympics, the U.S. endured another frustrating finish here against its chief rival ahead of an uncertain future for its sport.
Yukiko Ueno, the gutsy Japanese ace who outdueled Cat Osterman in 2008, did so again Tuesday night at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, pitching six strong innings during a 2-0 victory in the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics.
Japan’s offense continually pressured previously dominant U.S. pitching, and the country’s second consecutive gold medal seemed like destiny after a wild double play to end the sixth inning kept the U.S. scoreless.
Swimming
Nathan Fenno on swimming: Lydia Jacoby didn’t know what to do.
The 17-year-old touched the pool wall, turned to check the scoreboard and a stunned look filled her face.
Thundersticks clapped, vuvuzelas screeched and the handful of people allowed inside the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Tuesday shouted loudly enough to make the 15,000-seat building feel, at least for a moment, like it wasn’t mostly empty.
The first gold medal at the Summer Games for the powerful U.S. women’s swim team didn’t come from a big name or world-record holder, but from an Alaska native who will be a high school senior this fall and is the first Olympic swimmer in the state’s history.
Tennis
Jorge Castillo on tennis: All Naomi Osaka could do was blankly stare at the blue hard court inside Ariake Tennis Park, befuddled by the unfortunate break on a frustrating Tuesday afternoon.
Marketa Vondrousova’s shot somehow landed on the back line, within arm’s length, to give her a 4-3 lead in the second set. Osaka reacted without emotion. The match already was wearing on her. Little was going right. Within minutes, her gold medal hopes at the Tokyo Games came to a stunning end.
Osaka, the host country’s face of these Games, lost in straight sets to Vondrousova of the Czech Republic — 6-1, 6-4 — in the third round of the women’s tennis tournament. Vondrousova, the 42nd-ranked player in the world, advanced to the quarterfinals to face either Croatia’s Donna Vekic or Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.
“How disappointed am I?” Osaka said. “I mean, I’m disappointed in every loss, but I feel like this one sucks more than the others.”
Soccer
Kevin Baxter on soccer: A shaky U.S. team stumbled into the quarterfinals of the women’s Olympic soccer tournament by the narrowest of margins Tuesday, playing a dogged Australia to a scoreless tie to advance on goal differential.
The U.S. (1-1-1), which finished second in its group for the first time since the inaugural women’s Olympic tournament in 1996, will play Friday in Yokohama against the winner of Group F. The Netherlands and Brazil went into the final day of that group late Tuesday tied for first with four points each.
The U.S. beat the Netherlands in the last Women’s World Cup final in 2019.
Australia could also advance as a third-place team depending on the rest of Tuesday’s results. Sweden, which finished pool play perfect after beating New Zealand 2-0 on Tuesday, will advance as the Group G champion. Its opponent was also to be determined late Tuesday.
Surfing
Kevin Baxter on surfing: American Carissa Moore struck gold in surfing’s Olympic debut Tuesday with teenage teammate Caroline Marks finishing fourth under slate-gray skies at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.
In the men’s final, Brazil’s Italo Ferreira overcame a broken board on his first wave to beat Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi with a two-wave score of 15.14 to Igarashi’s 6.60. Australian Owen Wright won the men’s bronze by two-tenths of a point over Brazil’s Gabriel Medina in the most competitive heat of the final day.
Earlier Tuesday, Ferreira, the 2019 World Surf League champion, scored a near-perfect 9.73 out of possible 10 in his quarterfinal heat, breaking the Olympic record of 9.00 Medina set in his quarterfinal.
Volleyball
Gary Klein on volleyball: Throughout more than 20 years playing volleyball, Justine Wong-Orantes rarely struggled to make or receive a pass or serve.
She excelled at an early age as a beach and indoor player. As a setter, she led her Long Beach-based club team to a national title. In college, she moved to the back-row libero position and helped Nebraska win an NCAA championship.
But in 2018, after solid performances as a libero with the U.S. women’s volleyball team the previous year, Wong-Orantes struggled and lost her starting spot.
