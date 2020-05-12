Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Olympics

U.S. gymnastics championships canceled for first time since 1940s due to coronavirus

Morgan Hurd competes on the balance beam during the 2019 U.S. gymnastics championships in Kansas City.
(Jamie Squire / Getty Images)
By David WhartonStaff Writer 
May 12, 2020
11:22 AM
For the first time since 1942, the U.S. will not crown national champions in the sport of gymnastics.

As the current national governing body in the country, USA Gymnastics announced Tuesday that it has canceled this year’s marquee competition because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In light of recent guidance from health experts, and after receiving feedback from our athletes and coaches, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to wait until 2021 to hold premier events,” Chief Executive Officer Li Li Leung said.

The championships, previously overseen by the AAU, were originally scheduled for early June. Also scrapped was a major spring competition in Connecticut.

Gymnastics now takes its place among other Olympic sports that have decided to hold off from resuming action, especially in light of the Tokyo Summer Games being postponed until 2021.

Leung said her organization is in the process of rescheduling the canceled events and will soon announce a date for the Olympic trials. Ticket holders will be offered refunds.

OlympicsCoronavirus Pandemic
David Wharton
David Wharton is a feature sportswriter for the Los Angeles Times.
