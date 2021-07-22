How to watch the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday morning

WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird will be one of two U.S. flag bearers during the opening ceremony. (John Locher / Associated Press)

WNBA star Sue Bird and two-sport Olympic athlete Eddy Alvarez will lead the U.S. delegation into Japan National Stadium after being selected as the American flag bearers in a vote by Team USA athletes.

Bird has won four gold medals for the U.S. in women’s basketball since her debut at the 2004 Athens Games. Alvarez, an infielder on the U.S. men’s baseball team, won silver at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in short-track speedskating.

Although more than 600 athletes will represent the U.S. in the Games, about 230 are expected to take part in the parade of nations at the opening ceremony.