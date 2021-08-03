U.S. baseball remains in gold-medal hunt with win over the Dominican Republic

The United States topped the Dominican Republic 3-1 at Yokohama Stadium on Wednesday to remain in contention for an Olympic gold medal in baseball.

The Americans will next face the loser of Wednesday night’s game between Japan and South Korea on Thursday for a chance to play in Saturday’s gold medal game. The Dominicans will play for bronze Saturday against Thursday’s loser.

Former Dodger Scott Kazmir, who returned to the majors this season to pitch in three games for the San Francisco Giants, held the Dominican Republic to two hits over five scoreless innings. The 37-year-old left-hander struck out five and walked one. The Dominicans generated their best scoring chance against him in the first inning, loading the bases with one out, but Kazmir escaped unscathed.

First baseman Triston Casas then smashed a two-run home run off right-hander Denyi Reyes in the bottom of the frame. It was the top Boston Red Sox prospect’s third home run in four games in these Olympics. Tyler Austin clubbed a solo shot in the fifth to pad the American’s slim lead.

Former major-league All-Star David Robertson gave up a solo home run to Charlie Valerio in the ninth inning before logging the save to keep the Americans’ hopes for their first Olympic gold in baseball since 2000.