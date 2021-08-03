Advertisement
Tokyo Summer Olympics

U.S. women’s volleyball defeats the Dominican Republic to stay in medal chase

Andrea Drews, left, spikes the ball past the Dominican Republic’s Bethania de la Cruz de Pena during the U.S. women’s volleyball team’s Olympic quarterfinal victory Wednesday.
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
TOKYO — 

Relying heavily on its superiority at the net — and everywhere, really — the U.S. women’s volleyball team was never seriously challenged by the Dominican Republic on Wednesday in a quarterfinal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans opened a big early lead and rarely sputtered during a 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 victory at Ariake Arena that sustained their hopes of winning the country’s first gold medal in the sport.

The U.S. will play the winner of the Italy vs. Serbia match in a semifinal on Friday.

Wild momentum swings characterized the third set. The Dominicans were up 9-7 before the Americans notched five consecutive points. When it looked like the U.S. might pull away, taking a 17-14 lead, the Dominicans eventually made it 17-16.

Finally, the Americans swung the momentum back in their favor, winning after Haleigh Washington’s cross-court smash on match point.

The U.S. built a 24-16 lead in the second set before the Dominicans rallied, prevailing on four consecutive set points. A dig error ended the Dominican Republic’s hopes of an epic comeback.

Micha Hancock’s ace capped a dominant opening set for the Americans, who opened an 11-3 advantage and were never challenged.

The Americans have won three silver medals and two bronze in the Olympics, finishing third in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

