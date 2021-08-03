U.S. women’s volleyball defeats the Dominican Republic to stay in medal chase

Relying heavily on its superiority at the net — and everywhere, really — the U.S. women’s volleyball team was never seriously challenged by the Dominican Republic on Wednesday in a quarterfinal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans opened a big early lead and rarely sputtered during a 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 victory at Ariake Arena that sustained their hopes of winning the country’s first gold medal in the sport.

The U.S. will play the winner of the Italy vs. Serbia match in a semifinal on Friday.

Wild momentum swings characterized the third set. The Dominicans were up 9-7 before the Americans notched five consecutive points. When it looked like the U.S. might pull away, taking a 17-14 lead, the Dominicans eventually made it 17-16.

Finally, the Americans swung the momentum back in their favor, winning after Haleigh Washington’s cross-court smash on match point.

The U.S. built a 24-16 lead in the second set before the Dominicans rallied, prevailing on four consecutive set points. A dig error ended the Dominican Republic’s hopes of an epic comeback.

Micha Hancock’s ace capped a dominant opening set for the Americans, who opened an 11-3 advantage and were never challenged.

The Americans have won three silver medals and two bronze in the Olympics, finishing third in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.