Tokyo Summer Olympics

U.S. women’s basketball dominates Serbia to advance to gold-medal game

U.S. center Brittney Griner, left, tries to drive around Serbia’s Maja Skoric (24) and Yvonne Anderson during the United States’ win in the Olympic women’s basketball semifinals Friday.
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
SAITAMA, Japan — 

The U.S. women’s basketball team, one of the Olympic Games’ most dominant forces, easily got past Serbia to earn a spot in Sunday’s gold-medal game.

The American defense smothered Serbia in a 79-59 win Friday, making any talk about its supposed vulnerabilities heading into these Olympics seem foolish.

While they weren’t particularly sharp offensively, they were more than comfortable matching Serbia’s physicality, limiting their opponents to under 30% shooting while five different American players scored at least eight points, led by Brittney Griner’s 15.

The U.S. will play the winner of Japan-France.

Tokyo Summer Olympics
