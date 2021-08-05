U.S. women’s soccer defeats Australia to win bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

If it’s possible to put a positive exclamation point at the end of an otherwise dismal tournament, the women’s national team did just that Thursday, bowing out of the Tokyo Olympics with a dominant 4-3 win over Australia behind two goals each from Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd.

The victory earned the women a bronze keepsake of a tournament they’d just as soon forget. But if it was the last competitive game for some on the U.S. roster, they gave a final performance that was a worthy coda to a remarkable era.

With an average age of 30.8 years, the Tokyo roster was the oldest ever for a U.S. Olympic team. And in the oppressive heat and humidity of the Japanese summer, the players at times looked every bit as old as their passports say they are.

Nothing seemed to go right in these Games for the U.S., the two-time reigning World Cup champions. They came to Tokyo having gone 2½ years since their last loss and four years since they were last shut out. Both streaks ended in the first group-play game, a 3-0 loss to Sweden.

Six days later the U.S. was blanked again in a scoreless draw with Australia, finishing the group stage with four points, fewest ever for a U.S. women’s team in a major international competition.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher gave the team a chance to salvage the tournament with a spectacular effort in the quarterfinals, saving three penalty shots — one in regulation and two in a tie-breaking shootout — against the Netherlands. So, of course, the U.S. lost her to a hyperextended knee a half hour into a semifinal that Canada won on another penalty kick, this one following a questionable foul call.

The Americans took out their frustration on the ninth-ranked Australians, with Rapinoe and Lloyd — two of the three oldest players on the team — doing most of the damage.

Rapinoe, a month past her 36th birthday, got things started with the best goal of the Games, bending a corner kick over a leaping Lloyd and into the side netting at the far post in the eighth minute.

After Sam Kerr leveled the score for Australia, Rapinoe put the U.S. in front to stay in the 21st minute, volleying a poor Australian clearance into the roof of the net. Lloyd, who turned 39 in Tokyo, made it 3-1 just before the break, running onto a Lindsey Horan feed in the box and blasting a left-footed shot by Australian keeper Teagan Micah, a former UCLA standout, for her 127th career goal.

Lloyd, playing in her 312th international game, second on the all-time list, got her second goal six minutes after the break and it was vintage Lloyd, with the forward outrunning Australian defender Alanna Kennedy to a Christen Press through ball, then beating Micah with a clinical finish.

It was the best game of the tournament for both but it felt a bit like an aging crooner playing his greatest hits one last time: it brought back memories of the good ol’ days while making it clear those days are gone.

Both have hinted at retirement while saying no decisions have been made. A reckoning also looms for captain Becky Sauerbrunn, 36.

And if Thursday’s game proves to be the last time the band plays together, it ended with an encore performance, an exclamation point that reminded us of how good they once were.