Allyson Felix wins bronze in women’s 400 to tie U.S. record for most track medals

Allyson Felix, running the last individual race of her storied Olympic career, won the bronze medal in the 400 meters on Friday at Olympic Stadium.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas repeated as goal medalist in 48.36 seconds. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic took silver in 49.20. Felix, a five-time Olympian, finished in 49.46.

Felix has now won 10 medals, tying her with Carl Lewis for most by an American track and field athlete. She also eclipsed Merlene Ottey as the most decorated track and field Olympian.

Felix, 35, could have a chance to break the tie with Lewis if she is part of the women’s 1,600-meter relay team that will compete in the final on Saturday.

Felix was 18 when she participated in the 2004 Games. Her lone gold medal in an individual event was won in the 200-meters at the 2012 London Games.

In the 400-meters final at the 2016 Rio Games, Felix finished behind Miller-Uibo for a silver medal.

American Quanera Hayes finished seventh in 50.88.