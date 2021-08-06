Advertisement
Share
Tokyo Summer Olympics

Allyson Felix wins bronze in women’s 400 to tie U.S. record for most track medals

U.S. runner Allyson Felix prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.
(Matthias Schrader / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Share
TOKYO — 

Allyson Felix, running the last individual race of her storied Olympic career, won the bronze medal in the 400 meters on Friday at Olympic Stadium.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas repeated as goal medalist in 48.36 seconds. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic took silver in 49.20. Felix, a five-time Olympian, finished in 49.46.

Felix has now won 10 medals, tying her with Carl Lewis for most by an American track and field athlete. She also eclipsed Merlene Ottey as the most decorated track and field Olympian.

TOKYO, - AUGUST 06: Gr.Am1019$ U.S. volleyball team celebrates.

Tokyo Summer Olympics

U.S. women’s volleyball defeats Serbia to advance to gold-medal match

The U.S. women’s volleyball team defeats Serbia in three sets and will play either South Korea or Brazil in the gold-medal match.

Advertisement

Felix, 35, could have a chance to break the tie with Lewis if she is part of the women’s 1,600-meter relay team that will compete in the final on Saturday.

Felix was 18 when she participated in the 2004 Games. Her lone gold medal in an individual event was won in the 200-meters at the 2012 London Games.

In the 400-meters final at the 2016 Rio Games, Felix finished behind Miller-Uibo for a silver medal.

American Quanera Hayes finished seventh in 50.88.

Tokyo Summer Olympics
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement