Photos: Los Angeles Marathon

Runners are able to get a glimpse of Los Angeles as they participate in the 2024 L.A. Marathon. This year, the 26.2-mile course took more than 25,000 runners past iconic spots including Dodger Stadium, City Hall, Disney Concert Hall and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

Check out photos from L.A. Times staffers along the route.

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A runner represents two countries in downtown Los Angeles.

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The route begins at Dodger Stadium.

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A trash bin is maxed out at a water station downtown.

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Some runners went all-in on accessories.

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A sign to encourage (or discourage) runners.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Francisco Sanclemente is the first-place wheelchair winner.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Stacy Ndiwa comes in first for the women.