California

Photos: Los Angeles Marathon

Runners start the 39th Los Angeles Marathon at Dodger Stadium.
Runners start the 39th Los Angeles Marathon at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Myung J. Chun
Dania MaxwellJason Armond
Runners are able to get a glimpse of Los Angeles as they participate in the 2024 L.A. Marathon. This year, the 26.2-mile course took more than 25,000 runners past iconic spots including Dodger Stadium, City Hall, Disney Concert Hall and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

Check out photos from L.A. Times staffers along the route.

A runner holds U.S. and Mexican flags in the L.A. Marathon.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A runner represents two countries in downtown Los Angeles.

Runners smile as the L.A. Marathon begins.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The route begins at Dodger Stadium.

Plastic cups spill out of a trash bin and all over the street.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A trash bin is maxed out at a water station downtown.

A runner wears a cheesehead hat at the L.A. Marathon.

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A runner is wrapped in a thermal blanket in the L.A. Marathon.

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Some runners went all-in on accessories.

A man holds a sign reading "Only 26.2 Smiles To Go" at the L.A. Marathon.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A sign to encourage (or discourage) runners.

Francisco Sanclemente is the wheelchair winner.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Francisco Sanclemente is the first-place wheelchair winner.

Stacy Ndiwa raises her arms at the L.A. Marathon finish line.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Stacy Ndiwa comes in first for the women.

California
Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

Dania Maxwell

Dania Maxwell is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2018, she worked in Colombia, South America and at the Naples Daily News in Florida. Her work has been awarded an Emmy, POYi, Sigma Delta Chi and Edward R. Murrow. Maxwell received a master’s degree in visual communication from Ohio University and a bachelor of arts from Sarah Lawrence College.

Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

