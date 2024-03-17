Photos: Los Angeles Marathon

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Runners are able to get a glimpse of Los Angeles as they participate in the 2024 L.A. Marathon. This year, the 26.2-mile course took more than 25,000 runners past iconic spots including Dodger Stadium, City Hall, Disney Concert Hall and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.
Check out photos from L.A. Times staffers along the route.
A runner represents two countries in downtown Los Angeles.
The route begins at Dodger Stadium.
A trash bin is maxed out at a water station downtown.
Some runners went all-in on accessories.
A sign to encourage (or discourage) runners.
Francisco Sanclemente is the first-place wheelchair winner.
Stacy Ndiwa comes in first for the women.
