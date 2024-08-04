Advertisement
2024 Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles delivers, wins Olympic men’s 100-meter final in photo finish

American Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Paris Olympics at Stade de France
American Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men’s 100-meter final at the 2024 Paris Olympics at Stade de France on Sunday.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By David Wharton
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
PARIS — 

Noah Lyles has made no secret of what he wants out of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Medals. Gold medals. Three of them.

Five circles in Olympics colors: blue, gold, black, green, red.

2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games

Complete Olympics coverage

The American sprint star took the first step toward that goal on Sunday night, winning the men’s 100 meters at Stade de France by the slimmest of margins. It required video review to confirm Lyles won by five-thousandths of a second over Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson.

Lyles’ time was 9.784 and Thompson had 9.789 to take silver. The photo finish was decided based on when Lyle’s torso crossed the finish, not the sprinters’ feet. American Fred Kerley finished third with a time of 9.81.

Advertisement

After a disappointing performance three years ago at the Tokyo Games, where he struggled with depression and finished third in his specialty, the 200 meters, Lyles arrived in Paris with a bigger goal — the coveted 100, 200 and 4x100-relay sprint triple — in mind.

“Now, here I am, stronger than before,” he said. “And when Noah Lyles is being Noah Lyles, there is nobody else.”

He will have his next chance to prove it in the 200 on Thursday. The relay is scheduled for Friday.

More to Read

2024 Paris Olympics
David Wharton

David Wharton has filled an array of roles – covering the courts, entertainment, sports and the second Persian Gulf War – since starting as a Los Angeles Times intern in 1982. His work has been honored by organizations such as the Society for Features Journalism and Associated Press Sports Editors and has been anthologized in “Best American Sports Writing.” He has also been nominated for an Emmy and has written two books, including “Conquest,” an inside look at USC football during the Pete Carroll era.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement