Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sets world record, repeats as Olympic 400-meter hurdle champion

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone poses with a USA flag after she sets a world record with 50.37 seconds to win the gold medal during the women’s 400-meter hurdles final.

In one of the most-anticipated matchups of these 2024 Summer Games, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the U.S. outdueled Femke Bol of the Netherlands to earn gold in the women’s 400-meter hurdles.

Both women came into Stade de France as two of the biggest stars in this week’s track and field schedule. Bol had already made headlines by leading her country to a come-from-behind win over the U.S. in the 4x400 mixed relay.

There’s NO catching Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone!



She adds ANOTHER 400m hurdles gold medal and WORLD RECORD to her collection.

But on Thursday night, it was McLaughlin-Levrone who grabbed the spotlight, setting a world record and winning gold with a time of 50.37 seconds.

Anna Cockrell took silver with a time of 51.87 and Bol earned the bronze at 52.15 seconds.

McLaughlin-Levrone beat her own world record in France and has now lowered that mark six times. She has trained extensively in Los Angeles with acclaimed coach Bobby Kersee, working steadily toward her goal of repeating as a gold medalist in the 400-meter hurdles.

She celebrated the grand accomplishment by putting on a crown and draping an American flag across her shoulders.