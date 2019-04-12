Advertisement

Podcast: Vasiliy Lomachenko wants to be a part of boxing history

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
Apr 12, 2019 | 7:10 AM
Vasiliy Lomachenko poses on the scale during his April weigh-in ahead of his unified lightweight title defense against Anthony Crolla. (Yong Teck Lim / Getty Images)

Vasiliy Lomachenko will defend his two lightweight world-title belts against Anthony Crolla in the main event of a Staples Center card Friday night. But before that, Lomachenko joined Times combat sports writer Lance Pugmire and columnist Dylan Hernandez on the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast.

The former two-time Olympic gold medalist from the Ukraine discusses his goals, moving up in weight classes and what he perceives as his next steps. Later, Pugmire and Hernandez discuss what Lomachenko needs to do in order to join the ranks of the boxing’s greats.

The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.
