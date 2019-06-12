Podcast: Is there really a crosstown rivalry between the Dodgers and Angels?

On the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, host Beto Durán visits Angel Stadium during the Freeway Series between the Dodgers and Angels in a quest to discover if there is a crosstown rivalry between the two teams and how people feel about interleague play.
Angels beat writer Maria Torres interviews Angels reliever Ty Buttrey, and Durán is also joined by Angels broadcasters Mark Gubicza and Victor Rojas, Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrin, Dodgers radio reporter David Vassegh, and Los Angeles Times writers Mike DiGiovanna, Andy McCullough and Jorge Castillo.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.