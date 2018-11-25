Rams unable to clinch the NFC West title on their day off

The Rams still have work to do.
The Seattle Seahawks’ 30-27, last-second victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday prevented the idle Rams from clinching the NFC West title.
Rams coach Sean McVay had said that it would be “pretty cool” and joked that he “wouldn’t be upset” if his team returned to work Monday with a second consecutive division title in hand.
But the 10-1 Rams will have to wait at least until next Sunday for a chance to win consecutive division titles for the first time since the 1978 and 1979 seasons.
If the Rams defeat the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, or the Seahawks (6-5) lose to the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams will clinch the division title.
The Rams have been off since their 54-51 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on “Monday Night Football” in Week 11.
They play the Lions, and then have remaining games against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, on the road against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, and at home against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams are vying with the New Orleans Saints for home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs.
The Saints, who defeated the Rams, 45-35, also are 10-1. The Saints play on the road against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, and have games at Tampa Bay and at Carolina before finishing the season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Panthers.
Rams running back Todd Gurley suffered an ankle injury against the Chiefs, but McVay has said that he was not expected to miss any time.
Cornerback Aqib Talib, who has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3, has been aiming to return for the game against the Lions.
The Rams will practice on Monday, take Tuesday off, and then resume preparations for the Lions.