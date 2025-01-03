Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The NFC West title and a playoff berth are in hand, so Rams coach Sean McVay will rest several starters, including quarterback Matthew Stafford and almost certainly running back Kyren Williams and receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, among others.

Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo will start in place of Stafford, with Stetson Bennett as the backup.

Garoppolo, 33, last started a game in October 2023 for the Las Vegas Raiders. The 11th-year pro has passed for 94 touchdowns, with 51 interceptions, during a career that also included stints with the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and the Raiders.

If Williams sits out, rookie Blake Corum is expected to get increased opportunities. The third-round draft pick from Michigan has rushed for 197 yards in 56 carries. In each of the last two games, Corum made impressive cutback runs for significant gains, only to have each one nullified because of a penalty.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein will sit out to rest a shoulder injury that sidelined him for last Sunday’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The line has not given up a sack in the last four games.

Former Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV is a leader of a Seahawks defense that includes linemen Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II.

If Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith needs extra motivation, he has several bonus incentives on the line, including those reportedly for victories and completion percentage. Smith has passed for 17 touchdowns, with 15 interceptions. Receivers DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett are his top targets.

Rams rookie edge rusher Jared Verse, who was voted to the Pro Bowl, is part of Rams defense that has not given up more than nine points in the last three games against the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and the Cardinals.

Safety Quentin Lake has played every defensive snap this season, a streak that will end if coaches rest him as expected.