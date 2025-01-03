Advertisement
Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, prediction and betting odds


Rams cornerback Kamren Kinchens intercepts a pass over Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during the Rams’ win on Dec. 28.

By Gary Klein
The NFC West title and a playoff berth are in hand, so Rams coach Sean McVay will rest several starters, including quarterback Matthew Stafford and almost certainly running back Kyren Williams and receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, among others.

Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo will start in place of Stafford, with Stetson Bennett as the backup.

Garoppolo, 33, last started a game in October 2023 for the Las Vegas Raiders. The 11th-year pro has passed for 94 touchdowns, with 51 interceptions, during a career that also included stints with the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and the Raiders.

If Williams sits out, rookie Blake Corum is expected to get increased opportunities. The third-round draft pick from Michigan has rushed for 197 yards in 56 carries. In each of the last two games, Corum made impressive cutback runs for significant gains, only to have each one nullified because of a penalty.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein will sit out to rest a shoulder injury that sidelined him for last Sunday’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The line has not given up a sack in the last four games.

Former Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV is a leader of a Seahawks defense that includes linemen Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II.

If Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith needs extra motivation, he has several bonus incentives on the line, including those reportedly for victories and completion percentage. Smith has passed for 17 touchdowns, with 15 interceptions. Receivers DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett are his top targets.

Rams rookie edge rusher Jared Verse, who was voted to the Pro Bowl, is part of Rams defense that has not given up more than nine points in the last three games against the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and the Cardinals.

Safety Quentin Lake has played every defensive snap this season, a streak that will end if coaches rest him as expected.

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Seahawks

The Rams at Seahawks will play at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will air on Fox in Southern California and will be available nationally on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 93.1 FM, 710 AM or 105.5 AM.

Betting lines for Rams vs. Seahawks
Who will win Rams vs. Seahawks?

Gary Klein’s pick: The Rams are resting multiple starters for the playoffs, but those playing will be motivated because a victory ensures that they hold on to the No. 3 seed. Rams 24, Seahawks 21

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Rams have locked up the NFC West, so they’ll likely lean on backups. There’s still seeding at stake, so that’s something. Seattle is going to want to finish strong and that might be enough to tip the scales. Seahawks 24, Rams 20

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

