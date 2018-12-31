Rams' Cory Littleton ends regular season with a big milestone

Littleton has made the most of every chance he has gotten with the Rams, who signed him after he went undrafted. He gained notice with his special-teams play as a rookie in 2016 and made a few spot starts at inside linebacker last season when Mark Barron was injured. The Rams traded Alec Ogletree in March, and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips moved Littleton into the middle linebacker spot and made him the defensive signal-caller. Littleton thrived while starting every game this season and accounted for 125 tackles, four sacks, one safety, 13 passes defended and three interceptions.