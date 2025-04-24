NFL draft: Rams trade their first-round pick to Atlanta Falcons

Rams general manager Les Snead apparently does not care about streaks.

With a chance to select a player in the first round of the NFL draft for the second year in a row, Snead on Thursday night traded the 26th pick to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Rams sent the 26th pick and a third-round pick to the Falcons for a second-round pick (No. 46) and a seventh-round pick this year and a 2026 first-round pick.

The Rams now have one pick in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh.

The draft continues Friday with the second and third rounds. The fourth and seventh rounds will be conducted Saturday.

The Rams have not drafted a player in the first in consecutive seasons since 2015 and 2016, when they chose running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff. The Rams traded up a record 14 spots to draft Goff first overall but gave up multiple first-round picks to do so.

In subsequent years, Snead traded multiple first-round picks for cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

So, the selection of edge rusher Jared Verse last year with the 19th pick marked the first time the Rams made a first-round pick since Goff.