Rams or Cowboys — Who will feel more at home for NFL playoff game at Coliseum?

The makeup of the fans will illustrate how effective the Rams have been in making themselves players in a city that barely noticed them in the immediate aftermath of their return from St. Louis. The stadium atmosphere will double as a progress report on where they are in the “Fight for L.A.,” in which the Chargers are the least of their problems. And the crowd will inform them of whether they should be considered one of this city’s Big Three, alongside the Lakers and Dodgers.