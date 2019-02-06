Sean McVay believes Rams can overcome Super Bowl defeat

Zac Taylor’s departure to become coach of the Cincinnati Bengals means Goff will have four quarterbacks coaches in four NFL seasons. No problem, Goff said. “Me and Sean [McVay] have such a good relationship and I think that’s really where it stands is with me and Sean,” he said. “And I need to continue to build that relationship with him and us working together will be the most important thing moving forward.” McVay said Taylor would do well. “He’s got a great command of the room. He’s a great communicator. He’s got a quiet confidence about himself that, when you’re just around somebody like him, you say, ‘That guy, he’s an impressive human being.’ He's very secure in himself. I think he’ll do a great job as a leader of that organization.” McVay jokingly said he told Taylor, “You stay away from all our coaches.’ ”… The Rams have the 31st pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 1 pick.