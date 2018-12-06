Rams' John Kelly and Justin Davis feel prepared to fill the shoes of injured back Malcolm Brown

Cornerback Marcus Peters (ankle) was a full participant in walkthroughs, according to the injury report. … Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) was a full participant and is expected to play against the Rams. Trubisky was sidelined the last two games. … McVay, who canceled Monday’s news conference because he was feeling ill, was still hoarse but felt “outstanding,” he said. “Don't let the voice fool you — I feel great,” he said. “There's no excuses coming from me. So, we’re ready to go.” Then, reacting to a tweet that ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry posted last week, he said jokingly, “And I’ve got enough hair gel, all right, for me and [USC’s new offensive coordinator] Kliff Kingsbury.”