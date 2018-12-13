Rams' Jared Goff vs. Eagles' Carson Wentz, top picks in 2016 draft, might not happen Sunday because of back injury to Philadelphia quarterback

The Rams re-signed offensive lineman Jamil Demby from the Detroit Lions practice squad. The Rams selected Demby in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, but placed him on the practice squad when defensive tackle Aaron Donald signed an extension and returned to the roster on the eve of the season. The Lions signed Demby to their roster, but put him on the practice squad after a week. The Rams had room on their roster to re-sign Demby because cornerback Dominque Hatfield was placed on injured reserve. ... The Rams are among the teams that will play International Series games next season, the NFL announced. The Rams will play either in London or Mexico City. The Rams played in London in 2016 and 2017. They were scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City this season, but the game was switched to the Coliseum because of poor field conditions at Stadium Azteca.