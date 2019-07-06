Trial for Ted Rath, Rams' strength and performance coach, begins in Ventura

After nearly three days of jury selection, the trial for Ted Rath, the Rams’ director of strength training and performance who pleaded not guilty to three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, began Friday in Ventura County Superior Court.
Rath, 35, has been on leave from his position with the Rams since mid-January, after he was charged for an alleged June 2018 incident that involved a woman he knew at her residence in Moorpark.
Erik Nasarenko, senior deputy district attorney for Ventura County, gave an opening statement late Friday. Rath’s attorney, Vicki Podberesky, will give an opening statement Monday.
If convicted on all counts, Rath could face a maximum of 18 months in jail and would be required to register as a sex offender.