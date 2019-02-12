Wes Phillips joining Rams staff as tight ends coach

Wes Phillips, former tight ends coach for the Washington Redskins, is joining coach Sean McVay’s Rams staff as tight ends coach, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Phillips is the son of Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.
Wes had coached Redskins tight ends since 2014, when McVay was the team’s offensive coordinator. Wes previously was a member of the Dallas Cowboys’ staff.
Late last month, the Redskins hired Bryan Angelichio as tight ends coach, leading to speculation that Wes would join the Rams staff.
Shane Waldron, the Rams passing-game coordinator in 2018, had coached Rams tight ends for two seasons.
Tight end Gerald Everett caught 33 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns last season. Tyler Higbee, Rams’ other tight end, had 24 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns.