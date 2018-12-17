What we learned from the Rams' 30-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

The Rams lost their second consecutive regular-season game, a first under coach Sean McVay. They are still in the hunt for a bye in the wild-card round of the playoffs, but they have not looked like the same team since their scheduled off week.
Here’s what we learned from their 30-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jared Goff is struggling
If the Rams’ quarterback had completed a game-tying touchdown pass on the final play to complete a 17-point comeback, the storyline would be dramatically different.
But Goff has gone from early MVP candidate to a suddenly struggling third-year pro.
Well, maybe not so suddenly.
Goff accounted for five touchdowns in the Rams’ 54-51 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a heck of a way to head into a scheduled off week.
But in the three games since, he has passed for one touchdown with seven interceptions, and fumbled multiple times.
The Rams miss Cooper Kupp
It has been four games since receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a season-ending injury. And Josh Reynolds has done a fairly good job as a starter.
But Kupp’s absence appears to have affected the precision of McVay’s offense.
Kupp, Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks played in what appeared to be near-perfect synchronicity, enabling Goff to relax and play with extreme confidence.
That’s no knock on Reynolds.
But with Kupp out, Woods has transitioned from the “Z” receiver to the slot position, enabling Reynolds to play the “Z.”
Something as a whole is just off.
The offensive line is showing cracks
What once seemed like an impenetrable wall is no longer certain to keep Goff comfortable.
Goff was sacked only once, but he was again under duress from the rush.
Veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan are among those committing untimely penalties or getting beat.
Aqib Talib can still make plays
Talib’s fourth-quarter interception was his first since the Rams traded for the veteran cornerback last March.
The 11th-year pro played the first two games and then was sidelined for eight while recovering from ankle surgery.
Talib got beat on several plays against the Eagles, but he picked off a Nick Foles pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 30 yards to ignite a Rams rally.
Marcus Peters should tune out the crowd
Peters left the bench area and had an exchange with a fan in the stands during the game.
The incident did not escalate.
But the Rams need to make sure their players remain focused on what’s happening on the field, not in the crowd.