Rams show some fight at the finish but fall 30-23 to Eagles

The Rams’ scheduled bye did not come until the 12th week of the NFL season, what players and coaches described as the perfect time for a hot team that was on the verge of clinching a division title and seemingly headed toward a deep run in the playoffs.
The Rams have not looked the same since then.
On Sunday night, before a prime-time audience, the one-time league darlings suffered their first home loss, a 30-23 defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles before a crowd of 74,210.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff struggled for much of the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth, and running back Todd Gurley was sidelined periodically because of a knee injury as the Rams lost for the second week in a row and fell to 11-3.
The Rams nearly overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter. They were threatening at the end. But Goff’s pass to receiver Josh Reynolds in the end zone fell incomplete as time expired
The Super Bowl-champion Eagles improved to 7-7 and kept alive their playoff hopes.
The Rams’ 54-51 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Coliseum in Week 11 is a distant memory.
Since that shootout, the Rams offense did just enough in a division-clinching victory at Detroit, and then got shut down in a 15-6 loss to the Chicago Bears at chilly Soldier Field.
It was about 50 degrees warmer on Sunday night in Southern California but that did not help Goff or the Rams, who lost consecutive regular-season games under second-year coach Sean McVay for the first time.
Goff once again looked tentative on some throws and inaccurate on others. He completed 35 of 54 passes for 339 yards, with two interceptions, one that led to a touchdown.
In his last three games, Goff has completed 72 of 131 passes, with one touchdown and seven interceptions.
Gurley rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns in 12 carries, and he caught 10 passes for 76 yards.
But it wasn’t enough on a night when Eagles quarterback Nick Foles once again stepped in for injured Carson Wentz and led the Eagles to a victory over the Rams.
Last year, Foles came off the bench during the game. On Sunday, he started for the first time since Week 2 and completed 24 of 31 passes for 270 yards, with an interception.
Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery caught eight passes for 160 yards.
The Rams’ loss in Chicago had prevented them from clinching a bye through the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Their loss on Sunday further muddled that situation.
The Rams are 11-3, the Bears 10-4, with two games remaining.
If the Rams win at Arizona and then beat the San Francisco 49ers, they will clinch the bye. But if the Rams lose again, and the Bears win on the road against the 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears would earn the bye.
The Rams fell off the pace for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The New Orleans Saints are 11-2 entering Monday night’s game at Carolina. They have the edge over the Rams in a tiebreaker because they defeated the Rams in Week 9 at New Orleans.
After Monday, the Saints play at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers.
The score was tied, 13-13, at halftime, and it appeared the Rams would gain the upper hand when they forced a punt on the first possession of the third quarter.
But JoJo Natson was tackled at the Rams’ five-yard line, and the Eagles defense clamped down and forced a punt.
Foles wasted no time capitalizing, launching a 50-yard strike to Jeffery, setting up Wendell Smallwood’s nine-yard touchdown run for a 20-13 lead.
With Gurley sidelined, the Rams offense went nowhere.
The Eagles got the ball back and drove for a 40-yard field goal and a 23-13 lead.
A few plays into the ensuing possession, Goff tripped after taking a snap, picked up his own fumble and then was hit as he attempted to pass, knocking the ball loose. Eagles safety Corey Graham recovered the ball, setting his team up for Wendell Smallwood’s short touchdown run, increasing the lead to 30-13.
Aqib Talib’s first interception for the Rams helped set up a field goal that pulled the Rams to within 30-16 about midway through the fourth quarter.
The Rams cut the deficit to seven points with about four minutes remaining. Goff stepped up in the pocket and fired a 33-yard pass to Reynolds that set up Gurley’s second touchdown run.
The Rams looked like they would have an opportunity to possibly tie the score after the defense forced the Eagles to punt from deep in their territory with less than three minutes left.
But kick returner JoJo Natson fumbled the punt and the Eagles recovered the ball.
The Rams got one final chance with 1:08 left after Jake Elliott’s 53-yard field-goal attempt fell short.
Goff drove them down the field with short passes to Reynolds, Gurley and tight end Gerald Everett, giving them a final play at the 18-yard line with four seconds left.
But Goff’s pass into the end zone for Reynolds fell incomplete.
Gurley rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown in the first half, but the score was tied, 13-13, at halftime.
The Rams went three and out to start the game, and the Eagles showed they would not sputter without Wentz.
Running back Darren Sproles broke off a 17-yard run that helped set up Jake Elliott’s 51-yard field goal for an early lead.
McVay put the ball in Gurley’s hands eight times during the ensuing drive, and Goff also mixed in completions to Robert Woods, tight end Tyler Higbee and receiver Josh Reynolds. Gurley completed the drive with a five-yard run for his 20th touchdown.
The Eagles pulled to within one point with a field goal early in the second quarter, and they appeared poised to strike again after cornerback Avonte Maddox intercepted a pass by Goff.
But safety John Johnson, who had broken up a touchdown pass on the prior series, helped make big stops on third and fourth down to give the Rams the ball on their 49-yard line.
Goff moved his team down the field to the 14. But Woods was penalized for pass interference and Fletcher Cox sacked Goff, forcing the Rams to settle for a Zuerlein field goal for a 10-6 lead.
Foles and Jeffery went to work on the ensuing possession, connecting for gains of 36 and 18 yards. Those plays set up Josh Adams’ short touchdown run to put the Eagles ahead, 13-10.
The Rams got the ball with 1:07 left in the second quarter, and Goff completed six consecutive passes during a drive to the Eagles’ 18.
But Goff missed on three passes into the end zone, and Zuerlein came on for another field goal to tie the score as time expired