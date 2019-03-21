Rams' Samson Ebukam had knee surgery after season

Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam underwent minor knee surgery after the season, and he is expected to be brought along slowly during offseason workouts so that he will be back to full speed by training camp, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Ebukam, a fourth-round draft pick from Eastern Washington in 2017, started at outside linebacker last season. He made 40 tackles, six for losses, and had two sacks. In the Rams’ 54-51 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Ebukam returned an interception and a fumble for touchdowns.
The Rams have made two offseason moves to fortify their edge-rushing presence.
The Rams re-signed Dante Fowler to a one-year contract that could be worth $12 million, according to overthecap.com.
And on Tuesday, they signed veteran Clay Matthews to a two-year contract. Terms were not disclosed. Matthews, who will turn 33 in May, amassed 83½ career sacks during 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He is scheduled to be introduced at a news conference Thursday.
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Trevon Young are expected to get extended opportunities during offseason workouts and organized team activities.