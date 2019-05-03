Trial date set for Ted Rath, Rams' training director accused of sexual battery

A trial date for Ted Rath, the Rams’ director of strength training and performance who has pleaded not guilty to three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, has been set for May 31, a Ventura County district attorney official said Thursday.
Erik Nasarenko, senior deputy district attorney for Ventura County, said the trial date includes a 10-day time waiver tied to the court calendar that could affect when the proceeding begins.
Rath, 35, has been on leave from his position with the Rams since mid-January, after he was charged for an alleged June 2018 incident that involved an adult woman at a private residence in Moorpark.
If convicted on all counts, Rath could face a maximum of 18 months in jail and would be required to register as a sex offender.