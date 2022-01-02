Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Sony Michel has allowed Rams to grind out wins, but will it work against Ravens?
BALTIMORE — He is mild-mannered, a self-described “smiler” who prefers to listen.
When Sony Michel carries the ball for the Rams, the running back mostly hears sounds of frustration from opposing defensive players.
It played out in a similar way throughout his college career at Georgia and during much of his first three NFL seasons with the New England Patriots. Most recently in the last four games for the Rams.
Since supplanting Darrell Henderson as the starter, Michel has averaged 22 carries and 105.8 yards rushing per game. Not coincidentally, the Rams have won four games in a row and clinched a playoff spot.
If the Rams (11-4) defeat the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, and the Arizona Cardinals lose to the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams will win their third division title in five seasons under coach Sean McVay.
Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens matchups, start time and how to watch
Breaking down how the Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. PST on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game will be shown on FOX.
When Rams have the ball: Quarterback Matthew Stafford aims to avoid a repeat of his three-interception performance in a 30-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Stafford came through with a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, but the Rams cannot expect to win if they give away the ball that many times.
Sony Michel is coming off a 131-yard rushing performance, his second 100-yard effort in four games since becoming the starter. Darrell Henderson (knee) is on injured reserve, and Cam Akers (recovering from Achilles injury) is not expected to play. Rookie Jake Funk, who returned from a hamstring injury a few weeks ago, will back up Michel.
With 132 receptions for 1,734 yards, receiver Cooper Kupp is on track to possibly establish NFL records for receptions and yards receiving in a season. But he would need 17 catches against the Ravens to tie Michael Thomas’ record of 149 set in 16 games in 2019.
Left tackle Andrew Whitworth is back after sitting out against the Vikings because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Ravens, led by linebacker Patrick Queen, are their typically stout selves against the run. Because of injuries suffered by Marcus Peters and others in the secondary, however, they rank last in the league in pass defense.
Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens: Betting lines, odds and predictions
Rams (-4.5, 46½) at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m. PST Sunday, FOX
Those who saw the practice clip of Jackson hobbling around Wednesday must feel there is little chance he will start for the Ravens. His absence Thursday, coupled with a line move in favor of the Rams, seemed to offer further evidence that QB1 might not play.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley was activated off of the COVID/reserve list, so the Rams won’t get so lucky as to face Josh Johnson. The truth is that Huntley might not be that much worse than Jackson, if at all. Huntley can run the same offense given the similar skill sets. Jackson is certainly more accomplished, but he has a 16/13 TD/INT ratio on the year and has taken 38 sacks.
Jackson’s mediocre season has taken on greater meaning because the Baltimore secondary has been ravaged by injuries and ineffectiveness. Baltimore’s defense has struggled as a whole, allowing 6.1 yards per play this season. The Rams, who lead the NFL in yards per play, should be able to take advantage of a defense that is dead last in net yards per pass attempt.