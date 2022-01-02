Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Sony Michel has allowed Rams to grind out wins, but will it work against Ravens?

Rams running back Sony Michel carries the ball during a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 21. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

BALTIMORE — He is mild-mannered, a self-described “smiler” who prefers to listen.

When Sony Michel carries the ball for the Rams, the running back mostly hears sounds of frustration from opposing defensive players.

It played out in a similar way throughout his college career at Georgia and during much of his first three NFL seasons with the New England Patriots. Most recently in the last four games for the Rams.

Since supplanting Darrell Henderson as the starter, Michel has averaged 22 carries and 105.8 yards rushing per game. Not coincidentally, the Rams have won four games in a row and clinched a playoff spot.

If the Rams (11-4) defeat the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, and the Arizona Cardinals lose to the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams will win their third division title in five seasons under coach Sean McVay.

