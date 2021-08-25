Rams acquire running back Sony Michel in trade with Patriots

The Rams, moving to bolster a rushing attack that can augment the passing skills of new quarterback Matthew Stafford, on Wednesday traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, the Rams announced.

Terms of the deal were not announced but the Rams sent two conditional 2022 draft picks to the Patriots.

The trade is not a surprise.

Advertisement

The Rams need running back depth because second-year pro Cam Akers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on the eve of training camp. Third-year pro Darrell Henderson has been regarded as the projected starter, but Henderson’s durability is a question mark after his first two seasons ended prematurely because of ankle injuries that required surgery. Henderson suffered a thumb sprain Monday but practiced Tuesday.

Xavier Jones and rookie Jake Funk are other running backs on the roster.

Michel, 26, played in college at Georgia and was the 31st player chosen in the 2018 draft. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Michel rushed for 931 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. He rushed for 94 yards in 18 carries and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel carries the ball during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. (Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

Michel rushed for 912 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. Last season, he was limited to nine games because of a quadriceps injury. He rushed for 449 yards and a touchdown.

Michel’s future with the Patriots was in doubt after the team opted not to exercise it’s fifth-year option, which would have paid Michel $4.5 million in 2022. He is due to earn about $3 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract, according to Overthecap.com.

Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown coached Michel at Georgia in 2015.